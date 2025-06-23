"He's cementing his place as India’s Mr. Dependable" - Social media reacts to KL Rahul's superb 137-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India opener KL Rahul played a splendid knock in the side's second innings of the ongoing Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. Carrying on from his overnight score of 46, Rahul showed exemplary batsmanship on Day 4 (Monday, June 23).

Ad

The right-handed batter notched up his ninth century in the format. This was his third Test hundred on English soil. The senior batter put India in a commanding position with his gritty batting exploits.

With India being without senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the onus was on Rahul to play a big knock, and he delivered by slamming a glorious century. He formed a brilliant 195-run stand with Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket that propelled the visitors into the pole position.

Ad

Trending

Rahul scored 137 runs off 247 deliveries. His innings was laced with 18 fours. The 33-year-old was lauded by fans and experts alike for his wonderful performance.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Sankatmochan KL Rahul," wrote former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

"One of the greatest hundreds in the recent history. KL Rahul take a bow," wrote a fan.

"Eighth overseas Test hundred for KL Rahul. Calm, composed, and quietly clutch he’s once again delivered when it mattered most. Rahul is no longer just a top-order option. He’s cementing his place as India’s Mr. Dependable," remarked a fan.

Ad

"Very few Asian batters have mastered the challenging conditions in England, KL Rahul is one of them. He’s earned his place among the elite and every mention of his name deserves the respect he's fought hard for," commented another.

"There are barely anything more beautiful than an in form KL Rahul," chimed in yet another.

Ad

Rahul did a commendable job in the first innings as well after India were put to bat first by the hosts. He departed after a well-made 42. The ace batter succeeded in converting his start into a big score in the subsequent essay.

It is worth mentioning that eight out of Rahul's nine Test tons have come in away matches.

Brydon Carse ended KL Rahul's wonderful knock in the 85th over of India's second innings

England finally heaved a sigh of relief as the well-set Rahul departed in the 85th over of the innings. Brydon Carse provided the home team with the massive breakthrough.

Ad

On the second ball of the over, the fast bowler dished out a short delivery. Rahul went for the cut but was undone by the extra bounce. The ball took the inside edge of the ball and crashed into the stumps.

Rahul received a standing ovation from the crowd following his outstanding ton. At the time of writing, India have taken a 355-run lead over England and are 349/6 after 90 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur are batting on 10* and 4*, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news