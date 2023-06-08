"He's done it for the last two years" - Justin Langer hails Travis Head for century on day 1 of WTC final

Former Australian head coach Justin Langer was effusive in his praise for middle-order batter Travis Head after his sparkling unbeaten century on day 1 of the WTC final against India.

Coming in with Australia precariously placed at 76-3, Head dismantled the Indian attack with his breathtaking stroke play to lead Australia to 327-3 at stumps on day 1.

The southpaw recorded his sixth Test century and is unbeaten on 146 from 156 deliveries, including 22 fours and a maximum.

Speaking to the ICC at the close of play, Langer pointed out that Head has been playing "beautiful cricket" for the past couple of years.

"He just didn't do it today, he's done it for the last two years," Langer said. "The way he's playing with such freedom, confidence and got aggressive mindset that he just kept going aggressively from ball 1. He's playing beautiful cricket which is a great tribute to him and has made a big difference to the way this Australian cricket team is performing."

Travis Head's resurgence in Test cricket was instrumental in Australia finishing atop the points table for the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

The 29-year-old from South Australia finished seventh in the list of leading scorers for the cycle, scoring 1,208 runs in 17 games at an average of 52.52.

Langer also praised Australia's overall batting on day 1, crediting Steve Smith's role in the partnership with Head.

"David Warner will be disappointed about that because he got off to a good start , Marnus Labuschagne just after lunch he'll be disappointed because he got a start," he said. "Then these two came to the middle and the very fact that Steve Smith played second fiddle to Travis Head tells me two things - what a great player Travis Head is at the moment and what an experienced player Steve Smith is, calm, did his role for the team, doing his role for the partnership and it's a great result for Australia."

While Travis Head stole the limelight with his majestic stroke play, former Australian skipper Smith played a crucial knock of 95* in their 251-run partnership.

The 34-year-old is approaching his 31st Test century and an incredible seventh ton in England.

"Australia have Nathan Lyon who's been in unbelievable form" - Justin Langer

Justin Langer believes that the presence of star off-spinner Nathan Lyon could be crucial to Australia's chances of winning the WTC final, considering the foundation already laid by the batters.

Lyon was the leading wicket-taker in the 2021-23 WTC cycle, with 83 wickets in 19 games, including five five-wicket hauls.

Speaking about Australia's prospects for the remainder of the game, Langer said:

"Australia have Nathan Lyon who's been in unbelievable form over this last period and he will bowl on the last day here so Australia will know that. They've set the foundation, 300 in the first innings is a great result, only 3 down, they'll be looking to push it up to 500 if they can and they will be in the box seat."

Nathan Lyon was also Australia's leading wicket-taker in their recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat in India, with 22 wickets. Overall, he has taken 116 wickets in 26 Tests against the Indians.

The champion off-spinner is eighth on the list of leading wicket-takers in Test cricket, with a staggering 482 wickets in 119 games.

