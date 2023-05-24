"He's high-end talent and is showing the world what he's got" - Andrew McDonald opens up on Cameron Green consistently switching formats

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has acknowledged the challenges young all-rounder Cameron Green could face as he becomes an all-format cricketer. But McDonald has backed Green to adjust seamlessly.

Green, who made his international debut in 2020, has undergone a meteoric rise in the past few months with some telling performances. The 23-year-old fetched an INR 17.50 crore bid from the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2023 and scored a hundred for them last week.

Speaking to SEN Radio, McDonald heaped praise on Green for showcasing his talent but feels going from T20 cricket to the World Test Championship (WTC) final can be a tricky transition.

"The thing for me he's adaptable, he's a man for all conditions, he's always engaged in the game whether with bat, ball and in the field… He's high-end talent and is showing the world what he's got.

"The challenge for Cam now is as he starts to become a three-format player is how he focuses on that, shifts between formats, and he's going to have another challenge in front of him going deep into the IPL finals to get ready for the World Test Championship match. So that will be a challenge for him, but he's a fast learner and every hurdle he's got over so far," he said.

The towering all-rounder will have a vital role to play in the WTC final against India at the Oval, starting on June 7. The right-hander is coming off a classy Test hundred against India in Ahmedabad in March.

"Going to be a bit of a juggling act" - Andrew McDonald on Cameron Green

Andrew McDonald.

McDonald said he trusts Green to pick and choose based on his mindset and workload in the near future, elaborating:

"You can't be everything to everyone and they'll be some series where he needs to be managed like all the other players when they play three formats. The demand's going to go up then clearly there's other leagues that will want access to him at certain times. It's going to be a bit of a juggling act but he's got a good head on his shoulders and we'll be able to work with him."

The youngster will be seen in Mumbai Indians' Eliminator clash against the Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

