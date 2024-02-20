"He's not learnt from you" - Nasser Hussain hits back at Ben Duckett over his comments on Yashavi Jaiswal's aggressive batting

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has given an emphatic reply to Ben Duckett's comments over Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive batting. The 55-year-old was hopeful that England would be introspecting after their heavy 434-run loss to India in the 3rd Test in Rajkot.

After Jaiswal's blistering ton on day 3 of the Rajkot Test, his English counterpart Duckett commented that they deserve some credit for inspiring players to play aggressively. However, the 29-year-old opening batter faced plenty of backlash for the comment.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain said that it's Jaiswal's foundation that has kept him in good stead and that he inspires others.

"He's not learnt from you. He's learnt from his upbringing, all the hard yards he had to put in growing up. If anything, lads, look at him and learn from him. I hope there's a little bit of self-introspection going on. Otherwise it becomes a cult - and, at times, Bazball and this regime has been described as such, where you cannot criticise within or externally."

Jaiswal has been the highest run-getter in the series so far, aggregating 545 runs in six innings at an average of 109. The left-hander has also struck double-centuries in consecutive Tests and stayed unbeaten on 214 in Rajkot to leave England chasing 557.

"There has to be a little bit of realism" - Nasser Hussain

Joe Root has had a torrid series so far. (Credits: Getty)

Hussain added that England's positivity is quite refreshing, but he lamented the lack of realism, given their tall claims. He added:

"When you're living in an environment in a bubble that has got so much good messaging and positive vibes, you go into a press conference and you're never going to step back and go, 'they may have got too many and we're just going to play for a draw'. I enjoy their positivity but there has to be a little bit of realism in there as well. Obviously, chasing 600 in India batting last is not a particularly good option to look."

The 4th Test between India and England begins on February 23 in Ranchi.

