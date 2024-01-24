England captain Ben Stokes has praised Ben Foakes as a 'special talent' behind the wickets, confirming the latter to feature in the playing XI as the wicketkeeper for the opening Test against India at Hyderabad, starting Thursday, January 25.

The 30-year-old gloveman last played for England on the tour of New Zealand in February last year before Jonny Bairstow replaced him upon return from injury. Since debuting in 2018, Foakes has played 20 Tests for England, scoring 934 runs at an average of 32.20 with two centuries.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first Test, Stokes felt Foakes' wicketkeeping ability could have a massive impact on the series.

"He can not only do things other keepers can't, but also make them look incredibly easy. He's a very special talent behind there and having someone like that who can maybe take a 2%, 3% chance, that could be massive in the series," said Stokes.

As for the spinners, uncapped off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's return to England to sort out visa issues enhances left-arm spinner Tom Hartley's chances of making his debut.

"Tom is someone who's very tall. He bowls at a very difficult pace to be able to handle out here. He's someone who gets a lot of natural variation which, in India, is sometimes the hardest thing to face where you've got two of the same ball, ball after ball, and one turns square and then one could skid on and pick up pace," stated Stokes.

Apart from their primary spinner in Jack Leach, England will field one or both of Hartley and Rehan Ahmed depending on the conditions and team balance for the first Test.

Leach was part of the England side that suffered a 1-3 series defeat during their previous tour of India in 2020/21.

"I'd never put myself ahead of the team" - Ben Stokes

Stokes will play his first game for England since the 2023 World Cup.

Ben Stokes deemed himself completely fit and confirmed his readiness for the first Test against India, having undergone surgery after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The 32-year-old bowled sparingly during last year's Ashes and played as a pure batter in the World Cup due to the lingering injury. Despite his recovery, Stokes is unlikely to bowl during the upcoming India Test series.

"I'd never put myself ahead of the team if I didn't think I could go out and play at a certain level. I'd never be that selfish to think of myself not performing at a certain level and what that could do to the team. I've done everything I needed to do to say I'm ready to go and play a Test match for England. I might have some long days in the field but I'm ready," said Stokes.

Stokes and Brendon McCullum have formed a tremendous captain-coach duo, leading England to victories in 13 of their 18 Tests since taking over in mid-2022.

However, England will have a tall order in overcoming the Indian juggernaut in their backyard, having lost 0-4 and 1-3 in their previous two tours.

