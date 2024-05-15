"He’s not wrong. I was a terrible captain!" - Kevin Pietersen responds to Gautam Gambhir's criticism of his leadership ability  

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen accepted Gautam Gambhir's criticism of his captaincy through a reply on Twitter. The latter had defended Hardik Pandya's shaky first season as captain on his return to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), following criticism by the likes of Pietersen and AB de Villiers.

During a recent exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Gautam Gambhir remarked that those criticizing Pandya have woeful captaincy records themselves, and are not able leaders.

“When they themselves did captaincy [were captains], what were their own performances like? I do not think that whether it is Kevin Pietersen or AB de Villiers, there has ever been performances in their careers from a leadership point of view. Nothing. If you look up their records, it would be worse than any other leader,” Gambhir told Sportskeeda.

“I don’t think AB de Villiers has even captained any game in the IPL or ultimately achieved anything apart from his own scores. I do not think he has achieved anything from a team point of view. Hardik Pandya is still an IPL winning captain. So, you should only compare orange to oranges, not apples to oranges,” he added.

Replying to the clip of the video on Twitter, Pietersen admitted that is indeed the case, and wholeheartedly accepted the premise.

"He’s not wrong. I was a terrible captain!!!," Pietersen wrote.

AB de Villiers had recently remarked that Pandya's captaincy was ego-driven, while Pietersen had accused the MI skipper of 'acting happy when he is not', and 'smiling too muche'.

Kevin Pietersen has led England in the past, as well as a couple of IPL franchises

Pietersen has led England across 12 ODIs, which includes a brutal 0-5 whitewash against India in 2008. Overall, he led the nation to four wins, with two matches in his reign leading ending in no result. In the longest format, he has led England in three matches, including the famous Chepauk Test against India in 2008, where India chased down 387 to win by six wickets. He has one win, one draw, and one loss in his record in the format.

As far as the IPL is concerned, Pietersen led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Delhi Daredevils (now renamed as Delhi Capitals). He led RCB across six matches in the 2009 season, out of which he recorded only two wins. His second and final captaincy stint in the IPL came in the 2014 season, where Delhi finished at the bottom of the table with only two wins. His overall IPL captaincy record reads - three wins in 17 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback