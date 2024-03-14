"He won't be satisfied until he gets his hand on the trophy" - Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli's World Cup dream 

Harbhajan Singh believes that Team India's star batter Virat Kohli will be keen to secure another World Cup trophy before retiring from the sport.

Both Harbhajan and Virat were part of the MS Dhoni-led Indian side that won the 50-over World Cup in 2011. The former spinner pointed out how the coveted trophy has eluded Kohli since the initial success.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that while Kohli has shattered multiple batting records, he won't be satisfied till he lays his hands on the World Cup trophy again.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said:

"Virat Kohli didn't appear on the ground. He needed a well-deserving rest and he got it. In 2011 he won a World Cup, he got into the team and he won the World Cup for the first time, we had already played three or four World Cups and he won it for the first time. It was luck and after that, Virat turned into a big player he played in 2015, 2019, and 2023, and even after that he couldn't get his hands on the trophy.

"So that feeling stays in the mind of the player. I think he won't be satisfied until he gets his hand on the trophy. He has broken a lot of records and scored a lot of runs. His hunger will be satisfied when he gets his hands on the World Cup trophy."

Kohli enjoyed an imperious run at the 2023 50-over World Cup in India, chalking up 765 runs, the most by a player in a single edition. He also eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar to become the batter with the highest number of ODI centuries.

The Men in Blue entered the final unbeaten. However, their juggernaut came to a screeching halt when Australia claimed a six-wicket win in the summit clash.

"It's important for him to have a season like 2016" - Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2024

Harbhajan Singh opined that Virat Kohli's form with the bat will be key for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking about Bangalore's chances, Harbhajan told Star Sports:

"Well, it's important for him to have a season like 2016, because if Virat Kohli goes on to score runs for them, it means the team will go forward. But I don't know if they go on to win the cup or not, but with the brilliant individuals they have in their team—Virat Kohli, Maxwell, Green, and a few more like Patidar—so I believe they have a lot of good batting, and everyone wants Virat Kohli to make that comeback from 2016 and score heavily at the top. If that happens, they will have a great chance to go forward."

Notably, all eyes will be on Kohli in IPL 2024, given the uncertainty surrounding his place in the Indian team for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

RCB will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening encounter of the edition at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.