Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer feels Virat Kohli will soon break Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries. Kohli now has 45 ODI tons under his belt as compared to Tendulkar's 49.

Kohli began 2023 in an emphatic manner, scoring a brilliant hundred in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

The Delhi-born batter smacked 113 off 87 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries and one six. It was his second ODI hundred in as many games as he is slowly and steadily approaching Tendulkar's tally of 49 ODI centuries.

When quizzed about Kohli's chances of leapfrogging the legendary Indian batter, Jaffer sounded optimistic, saying that the 34-year-old's purple patch will continue for a long time as he has regained his form.

"It is quite possible," the former cricketer said on ESPNCricinfo. "We know that when Virat Kohli gets his form back, he scores runs for a very long period. Hopefully, we get to see it soon."

India have a lot of ODIs lined up this year, including the 50-over World Cup on home soil in October-November. Hence, it is possible that the former Indian skipper will breach Tendulkar's record this year itself.

"Gill was always the first option" - Wasim Jaffer on Ishan Kishan's absence

A lot of debate has been going on with Ishan Kishan's absence from the first ODI given that he scored an emphatic double hundred in his last outing against Bangladesh.

The Indian think tank backed Shubman Gill as Rohit Sharma's opening partner. Gill had a good outing in 2022, amassing 638 runs in 12 matches at an average of over 70.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shubman Gill said "It feels so good to see the backing from the captain, Rohit bhai told me I will be playing during practice". Shubman Gill said "It feels so good to see the backing from the captain, Rohit bhai told me I will be playing during practice".

Wasim Jaffer backed India's decision to open with Gill, saying that he was always the first-choice option after senior batter Shikhar Dhawan was dropped.

"I think Shubman Gill is India’s first-choice opener since Shikhar Dhawan has been dropped," Jaffer continued. "For me, it was a good decision because Gill was always the first option."

Gill made full use of the opportunity, playing a responsible knock of 70 off 60 deliveries and helping India get off to a decent start against Sri Lanka.

He will hope to keep up the momentum in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

