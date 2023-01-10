"We didn't want to get him out like that" - Rohit Sharma explains why India withdrew Mankad appeal against Dasun Shanaka in the IND vs SL 1st ODI

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma showed great sportsman spirit as he withdrew their appeal of running out Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end during the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

The incident took place in the final over of the match as Sri Lankan skipper Shanaka was backing himself for a single. Bowler Mohammed Shami noticed it and immediately took the bails off while being in his delivery stride.

However, the hosts were quick enough to withdraw their appeal. Throwing light on their decision, Rohit stated that they didn't want to get him like that as he was approaching a hundred.

"I had no idea Shami did that," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "He went for the appeal. He (Shanaka) was batting on 98 and the way he was batting was brilliant.

"So, you've got to give it to him. We didn't want to get him out like that. We wanted to get him out the way, we thought we'll get him out. Hats off to him. He batted really well."

BCCI @BCCI



#INDvSL @mastercardindia Captain @ImRo45 explains why he withdrew the run-out appeal at non striker’s end involving Dasun Shanaka. Captain @ImRo45 explains why he withdrew the run-out appeal at non striker’s end involving Dasun Shanaka.#INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/ALMUUhYPE1

Shanka eventually completed his century with a boundary before hitting a massive six off the final delivery of the match. However, by then, the game was already done and dusted, and the home side clinched the first ODI by 67 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"We could have bowled slightly better" - Rohit Sharma

While Rohit Sharma was extremely happy with the effort from the batters, he conceded that the bowlers could have done a better job at the death.

The Men in Blue bowled extremely well with the new ball to reduce Sri Lanka to 64/3 in 13.6 overs. The bowlers also kept control in the middle overs before Dasun Shanaka took them apart in the final few overs.

iamprajwal @prajwalugrani__ 🏽 . Entertaining to watch him bat.

#INDvsSL Whatta player Shanaka is turning to be. Just remembered again how he smashed aussie bowlers the previous year and today he put on a show against Indian bowlers. He's just continuing his scintillating form. Entertaining to watch him bat. Whatta player Shanaka is turning to be. Just remembered again how he smashed aussie bowlers the previous year and today he put on a show against Indian bowlers. He's just continuing his scintillating form👏🏽🇱🇰. Entertaining to watch him bat. #INDvsSL

Despite admitting that they could have done better on the bowling front, the Indian skipper highlighted that it wasn't easy to bowl with the dew settling in.

"Of course, we could have bowled slightly better," Rohit continued. "I don't want to be too critical about it. It wasn't the easiest bowling conditions, although the dew was not so much. It's still not easy to bowl under the lights once it settles in."

Indian bowlers will look to come up with an improved performance in the second ODI scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

Also Read: "I feel bad for you my friend" - Krishnamachari Srikkanth on Suryakumar Yadav being left out of India's playing XI for 1st ODI

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes