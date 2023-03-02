"He showed 3 things" - Sunil Gavaskar lauds Cheteshwar Pujara's knock in 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Cheteshwar Pujara for showing the requisite attributes of a successful Test batter.

Pujara scored 59 runs as India were bowled out for 163 in their second innings of the ongoing third Test against Australia in Indore on Thursday, March 2. The visitors need 76 runs in the final innings to register their first win in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While reviewing the day's play on Star Sports, Gavaskar was all praise for Cheteshwar Pujara, saying:

"He showed three things - great patience, good technique and then the intent. Whenever he got a slight chance to punch the ball, he was scoring runs. Whenever he got a chance, he stepped out and drove the ball. In the end, he even hit a six after stepping out."

The former Indian skipper pointed out that the Saurashtra batter is adept at playing as per the demands of the situation, elaborating:

"His intention was always to score runs and that he doesn't have to just stand on the pitch. We saw his knocks in Brisbane and Sydney, there he was trying to tire the bowlers. Cheteshwar Pujara knows extremely well how to adjust his game according to the match situation."

Pujara played 142 deliveries and struck five fours and a six during his 59-run knock. He was the eighth Indian wicket to fall, brilliantly caught at leg slip by Steve Smith off Nathan Lyon's bowling.

"You need a different sort of temperament and mentality for that" - Sunil Gavaskar on Cheteshwar Pujara excelling in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara has represented India in 101 Tests thus far. [P/C: BCCI]

Sunil Gavaskar was also asked whether Pujara looked totally different from the other Indian batters on the day because he plays only one format, to which he responded:

"Yes, because you need a different sort of temperament and mentality for that, where you have to show patience. You should have the right technique. In white-ball cricket, you can score runs if you have the hitting ability even if you don't have a good technique."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the veteran batter's defensive ability is his best virtue, explaining:

"You need defensive ability in Test cricket, where you can keep out the good balls. If you are a genius like Tendulkar or Sehwag, who used to hit boundaries off good balls, they have a different ability, but Cheteshwar Pujara's ability is to occupy the crease and tire out the bowlers."

Gavaskar concluded by stating that the other batters benefit from Pujara's presence at the crease. He reasoned that opposition bowlers forget about his partners at times while trying to figure out how to get him out.

