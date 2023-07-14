"He talks a lot"- Darren Lehmann takes a dig at Ollie Robinson for his comments on Australian batters against Mark Wood's pace in Headingley

Former Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann used a cheeky one-liner to take a sly dig at England pacer Ollie Robinson for claiming that the Australian batters struggled against Mark Wood's pace in the third Ashes 2023 Test in Headingley.

In his column for Wisden, Robinson spoke at length about just how terrific Wood was with his searing pace. He even further went on to give a couple of examples of how Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja struggled against Wood. Here's what he wrote:

"There was one ball that Marnus played, and after it he had a sort of wry, awkward smile on his face. He was trying to give off the persona that everything’s fine, when it’s really not, because someone’s bowling 95 miles per hour. You knew it was too quick for him after that."

He added:

“And even (Khawaja), who obviously plays pace really well and has been in such good form, even he struggled with the pace at times. He went from having this quiet persona at the crease to suddenly smiling and joking, trying to give off the feel-good vibes that he was fine.”

Darren Lehmann certainly didn't hold back when he read those comments from Ollie Robinson and absolutely laughed them off in a tweet. He tweeted:

"He talks a lot 😂🤷‍♂️"

Darren Lehmann wasn't the first former cricketer to slam Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson has been coping with a lot of flak from former Australian cricketers like Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting after his controversial comments on his send-off to Usman Khawaja during the first Test at Edgbaston.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke had also joined the debate on the Big Sports Breakfast podcast and had absolutely thrashed Robinson for taking a dig at the Aussies. Here's what he had said:

"He needs to shoosh. If England were fully fit you wouldn't even get a game Ollie. I actually don't know what he is doing. If James Anderson is saying all this, he's got the street cred..this dude has been around for five minutes."

It will be interesting to see if England drops Ollie Robinson for the next Test in Manchester as they would be tempted to bring back veteran pacer James Anderson.

