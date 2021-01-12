"He can't have two brain cells to rub together" - David Lloyd blasts 'childish' Steve Smith for scuffing Pant's guard mark

Former England cricketer-turned-commentator David Lloyd has expressed his displeasure towards Australian batsman Steve Smith for roughing up Rishabh Pant's guard mark. The incident took place on on Day 5 of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The 31-year-old was caught on the stump camera trying to scuff the guard marked by Pant. Lloyd believes it was absolutely childish from Steve Smith, who he feels just made a cheap attempt to disrupt the concentration of the Indian batsman.

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana.

But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

However, the incident didn't have any effect on Pant, who belted the Australian bowlers and scored a blistering 97 runs off just 118 balls, including 12 fours and three sixes.

Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, David Lloyd explained how Steve Smith had not learnt anything from the 'Sandpapergate' scandal that he was involved in three years ago against South Africa.

"Let’s start with Steve Smith’s decision to rake his size nines on the crease where Rishabh Pant had marked his guard. That was plain childish. He’s trying to irritate the batsman. But with all the cameras around these days, and Smith’s history with the sandpaper, you have to reach the conclusion that he can’t have two brain cells to rub together," David Lloyd wrote.

Steve Smith is a great batsman, but incapable of behaving himself: David Lloyd

Steve Smith

After serving a 12-month ban for the ball-tampering scandal and having lost his captaincy, Steve Smith was expected to behave more maturely. However, his recent action has not gone down well with Lloyd.

The 73-year-old believes although Steve Smith is a great batsman, the Aussie will be better remembered for his antics, which were against the spirit of the game. Lloyd is of the opinion that the 31-year-old needs to get his act together and behave with humility.

"With Smith, though, you get the feeling that these incidents are going to affect the way history regards him: a great batsman, sure, but incapable of behaving himself," David Lloyd wrote.

Despite Steve Smith and the other Australians' efforts to unsettle the Indian batsmen, the visitors managed to salvage an unlikely draw at the SCG. As a result, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is still tied at 1-1.

DRAW! It's a draw! India bat out the final day to hold on with five wickets in hand.



Incredible! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D0Lo4sv8VN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021

The fourth and final Test of the ongoing series will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15.

Will the frustration of the SCG stalemate take its toll on the Aussies? Or will they be able to maintain their proud record of not having lost at the Gabba since 1988? Only time will tell.