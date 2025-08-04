"He will get the biggest promotion" - Former coach hails Mohammed Siraj after visitors’ epic win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Mohammed Siraj, who led India to a fabulous come-from-behind win over England in the fifth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval on Monday, August 4, was hailed by former head coach Ravi Shastri for his efforts.

Shastri, who worked extensively with Siraj during his tenure as India's head coach from 2017 to 2021, unreservedly praised the latter for his commitment, dedication and never-give-up attitude.

Siraj cleaned up England's Gus Atkinson to hand India a narrow win by six runs in the Oval Test, which allowed the visitors to draw the series 2-2. He finished with figures of 5/104 in the second innings after having returned with 4-86 in the first.

Siraj is also a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the Telangana State Police Department, which is headquartered in Hyderabad, his hometown. Shastri mentioned on air that the seamer may get promoted even further after his heroics.

"He will no longer be just the deputy superintendent of police (DSP). He will get the biggest promotion when he goes back home to Hyderabad," said Shastri on air.

Mohammed Siraj finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series

Siraj finished as the leading wicket-taker of this series with 23 scalps to his name. He played all five Tests, and led India through thick and thin in the bowling department, averaging 32.43.

The Hyderabad speedster picked up two five-wicket hauls in this series and one four-wicket haul after sending down a total of 185.3 overs and conceding 746 runs. Josh Tongue finished second on the list with 19 wickets.

The leader of India's bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah, was absent in this game, reportedly due to a knee injury. This gave impetus to Siraj to take up more responsibility and show immense faith in his abilities.

At one stage, England were dominating proceedings at 332/4. However, Siraj, along with bowling partner Prasidh Krishna, triggered a collapse that led to the hosts being bowled out for 367, and allowed India to draw the series 2-2.

