"He will have to make some sacrifices"- Brad Haddin on Cameron Green balancing between IPL and Test cricket for Australia

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin believes star all-rounder Cameron Green will need to make some sacrifices at some point in his career and set his priorities right if he wants to fulfill his potential and become a great in Test cricket for his country.

Haddin gave the examples of star pacers Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins and mentioned how they have occasionally pulled out of the IPL to ensure that they remain fit for playing Test cricket for Australia.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, here's what Brad Haddin had to say about Cameron Green's career path (16:45):

"If you look at the three fast bowlers (Cummins, Hazlewood Starc) they have had periods where they have sat out of IPL and prioritized Test cricket and that's something at times Cameron Green might have to do depending on his workload. I know IPL is a great way to keep learning, but if the workload gets too big, he will have to make some sacrifices to keep peaking in Test cricket.

Brad Haddin on Cameron Green's learnings

Brad Haddin feels that Cameron Green would have learned a lot from the past few months of cricketing action. He featured for the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 edition, in what was a successful IPL debut for him, and then was in and out of the Australian side throughout the Ashes and the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking about the learnings that Green would have got at a young age, Brad Haddin stated (15:49):

"If you look at his short career till date, I don't think he will get as hard a period as he has got over the last 6-7 months. I think he spent the best part of six months away from home. He is still only a young man finding his feet at international level. He will have a good opportunity now to sit back and reflect on that."

Green has been in fine form in the Sheffield Shield and will want to replicate that performance for Australia as they begin their international summer with a Test series against Pakistan.