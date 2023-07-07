Headingley weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 2 of the 3rd ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

The first day of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia witnessed a good competition between the bat and ball at Headingley in Leeds. England pacer Mark Wood picked up a five-wicket haul, while Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh smashed a blistering hundred as both teams went to the dressing room at the end of Day 1 with their heads held high.

England showed great urgency, being 0-2 down in the five-match series. They made a few changes to their playing XI while the toss also went in their favor. Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner in the first over of the match before Wood sent down some thunderbolts in overcast conditions.

The visitors were suddenly reduced to 85/4 before Marsh launched a counter-attack. The Western Australian, who came into the playing XI in place of injured Cameron Green, gave England a taste of their own medicine, scoring a run-a-ball 118 to put the Aussies back on top.

However, once Marsh was dismissed by Chris Woakes with the scoreboard reading 240/5, Australia bundled out for just 263 runs.

The hosts had a good chance of taking the pole position in the match, but they squandered the opportunity yet again. Ben Duckett, who was one of England's best batters in the ongoing Ashes, was dismissed for 2 by Pat Cummins. Harry Brook also followed suit soon after.

Zak Crawley and Joe Root tried to bail the team out of danger but Mitchell Marsh produced a stunner to get the better of the former. Reeling at 65/3, Root and Jonny Bairstow survived the last 20 minutes of play to go back without any further damage.

The second day of the third Test presents an excellent opportunity for both sides to take the driver's stage and an exciting 90 overs awaits fans.

Leeds weather forecast - Headingley weather report on Day 2 - No rain predicted

Fans will be delighted with the weather forecast for Day 2 at Headingley with no chances of precipitation at all throughout the day. The sun will be shining bright and there will be no clouds whatsoever in and around Headingley.

Temperatures will hover between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius and the conditions will be suitable for the players.

