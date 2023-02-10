"His never ending love for debutants continue" - Fans react as Virat Kohli flops with the bat on Day 2 of 1st IND vs AUS Test

Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply during the side's first innings of the ongoing Test against Australia in Nagpur on Friday, February 10.

Kohli perished to Australia's debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy on the very first ball after lunch. The right-handed batter would be kicking himself as he fell to a poor delivery outside the leg stump.

He attempted a flick shot off Murphy's short-pitch delivery. However, the ball kept low and the batter could only manage to get a thin edge. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey completed a fine catch on the second attempt to send the Delhi-born batter packing early.

The former India captain scored just 12 runs off 26 balls during his brief stay at the crease. Several fans took to social media, expressing displeasure at the star player's poor performance with the bat.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

jaideep gupta @jaideep164 @SushantNMehta Virat kohli now a days has only one Stategy in Test Matches :: And that is Differeng Casual Ways of Getting out ---- Poor Concentration on Display ----- @SushantNMehta Virat kohli now a days has only one Stategy in Test Matches :: And that is Differeng Casual Ways of Getting out ---- Poor Concentration on Display -----

Kakabhukal 🇮🇳 @kakabhukal



12

1

24

19*

1

20

11

13

23

45

29

79*

But king is back i am believe

#INDvAUS #BGT2023 #CricketTwitter Virat Kohli in Tests since 2022:122419*20111323452979*But kingis back i am believe @imVkohli Virat Kohli in Tests since 2022:1212419*120111323452979*But king 👑👑 is back i am believe @imVkohli#INDvAUS #BGT2023 #CricketTwitter

Sunnythakkar @sunnythakkar100 Cheteshwar pujara and Virat Kohli wicket down the leg side does indicate indian batters should more practice on conventional sweeps and reverse sweeps against the spin ? #AskStar Cheteshwar pujara and Virat Kohli wicket down the leg side does indicate indian batters should more practice on conventional sweeps and reverse sweeps against the spin ?#AskStar

Alasdair 🇳🇦🇳🇿 @Alasdair333 Todd Murphy getting Virat Kohli out was always going to happen Todd Murphy getting Virat Kohli out was always going to happen

WildSaala💥💥 @DNKWrites



#INDvsAUS Today showed, Reason why I said #ViratKohli𓃵 is not in full form and not in complete control. Today showed, Reason why I said #ViratKohli𓃵 is not in full form and not in complete control.#INDvsAUS

Mubarak Asraf. @Mub_Asraf



Guess the man won't find a century in whites anymore 🤦

#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 Kohli can write a book on "101 ways to get out easily".Guess the man won't find a century in whites anymore 🤦 Kohli can write a book on "101 ways to get out easily".Guess the man won't find a century in whites anymore 🤦#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli𓃵

popatlal @shadikarwado

..virat Bhai kyu....? And It's a gift from virat kohli to the debutant...his never ending love for debutants continue.......virat Bhai kyu....? And It's a gift from virat kohli to the debutant...his never ending love for debutants continue.....😭😭..virat Bhai kyu....?

ap @iam_mikoo



He was clueless against NZ too. If we truly analysis him he is done and dusted! Expect his two centuries against SL #ViratKohli is performing miserably.He was clueless against NZ too. If we truly analysis him he is done and dusted! #INDvAUS Expect his two centuries against SL #ViratKohli is performing miserably. He was clueless against NZ too. If we truly analysis him he is done and dusted! #INDvAUS

ѕнιναм @xshivam1



#INDvAUS It pains me writing this but Babar is currently a far better test batsmen than Virat Kohli It pains me writing this but Babar is currently a far better test batsmen than Virat Kohli 💔#INDvAUS

Dazed & Confused @DazedCrazyworld



#INDvAUS Looks like the new Aussie spinner has found himself a bunny. Thank you Virat Kohli Looks like the new Aussie spinner has found himself a bunny. Thank you Virat Kohli#INDvAUS

Tejas Natu @Tejas_Natu11 Virat Kohli's form is becoming a major concern now. Barely scoring anything, gets out to spinners often, drops catches...Hoping for the best. But major problem right there. #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 Virat Kohli's form is becoming a major concern now. Barely scoring anything, gets out to spinners often, drops catches...Hoping for the best. But major problem right there. #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023

Your fav's alt account @Yourfavsaltacc



Anything else you hear shows their biasedness!!! #ViratKohli𓃵 is FINISHED in Test cricket as of now and he needs work a lot to regain his form...Anything else you hear shows their biasedness!!! #ViratKohli𓃵 is FINISHED in Test cricket as of now and he needs work a lot to regain his form...Anything else you hear shows their biasedness!!!

It is worth mentioning that Kohli has failed to cross the 100-run mark in red-ball cricket for over three years now. The 34-year-old's last century in Test cricket came in November 2019, when he hit 139 runs against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Todd Murphy gives Australia a glimmer of hope by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli early

Todd Murphy has emerged as Australia's pick of the bowlers so far in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The talented youngster picked up Indian opener KL Rahul's wicket in the penultimate over of Day 1 to give Australia their first breakthrough. Murphy made a significant impact on Day 2 as well, bagging three more scalps.

The crafty spinner dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara on the second day. He was preferred over the likes of Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson. He has repaid the team management's faith by being Australia's best bowler so far.

Murphy is expected to play a major role in the series for the visitors alongside senior spinner Nathan Lyon. The duo will be Australia's best bet in the first Test as they look to power their way back into the contest after being bundled out for 177 in their first innings.

