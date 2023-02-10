"His never ending love for debutants continue" - Fans react as Virat Kohli flops with the bat on Day 2 of 1st IND vs AUS Test

Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply during the side's first innings of the ongoing Test against Australia in Nagpur on Friday, February 10.
Kohli perished to Australia's debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy on the very first ball after lunch. The right-handed batter would be kicking himself as he fell to a poor delivery outside the leg stump.
He attempted a flick shot off Murphy's short-pitch delivery. However, the ball kept low and the batter could only manage to get a thin edge. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey completed a fine catch on the second attempt to send the Delhi-born batter packing early.
The former India captain scored just 12 runs off 26 balls during his brief stay at the crease. Several fans took to social media, expressing displeasure at the star player's poor performance with the bat.
It is worth mentioning that Kohli has failed to cross the 100-run mark in red-ball cricket for over three years now. The 34-year-old's last century in Test cricket came in November 2019, when he hit 139 runs against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Todd Murphy gives Australia a glimmer of hope by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli early
Todd Murphy has emerged as Australia's pick of the bowlers so far in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The talented youngster picked up Indian opener KL Rahul's wicket in the penultimate over of Day 1 to give Australia their first breakthrough. Murphy made a significant impact on Day 2 as well, bagging three more scalps.
The crafty spinner dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara on the second day. He was preferred over the likes of Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson. He has repaid the team management's faith by being Australia's best bowler so far.
Murphy is expected to play a major role in the series for the visitors alongside senior spinner Nathan Lyon. The duo will be Australia's best bet in the first Test as they look to power their way back into the contest after being bundled out for 177 in their first innings.
