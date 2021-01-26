"His presence in the team is priceless" - Ajinkya Rahane lauds Cheteshwar Pujara

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane applauded Cheteshwar Pujara for his batting efforts in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rahane also stated that Pujara is an invaluable asset to the current Indian Test team.

Cheteshwar Pujara's low strike-rate had come under the scanner during the recently-concluded Test series Down Under. Many believed he should try and up the ante after getting his eyes in.

However, speaking to the Times of India, Ajinkya Rahane threw his weight behind Cheteshwar Pujara's style of batting.

The 32-year-old explained why Pujara's method of wearing down the opposition bowlers works out well for other Indian batsmen.

"People who understand Test cricket for what it is will never undermine his (Cheteshwar Pujara's) contribution. He knows his game really well and he's never been perturbed about what people have to say. His presence in the team is priceless and it allows the rest of the squad to rally around him," Ajinkya Rahane said.

Cheteshwar Pujara's determination and focus have to be admired: Ajinkya Rahane

Cheteshwar Pujara was the second-highest run-scorer for Team India in the Test series against Australia, scoring 271 runs from four Tests. More importantly, the 33-year-old faced 928 balls, the most by any player in the series.

After two marathon knocks in Sydney, Cheteshwar Pujara served his masterpiece in the series decider at the Gabba.

In the second innings, when the visitors were chasing 328 runs for an unlikely victory, Pujara played a gutsy knock of 56 from 211 balls.

What will not be shown on the scorecard is that the 33-year-old took 11 blows on his body from the Australian quicks.

Although he got hit on different parts of his body, Pujara didn't throw his wicket away.

His crucial partnerships with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant allowed Team India to script a historic win in Brisbane.

India had many stars as they fought their way to a historic win at the Gabba! #AUSvIND Report ⬇️ — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane stated that the entire team had utmost respect for the kind of innings Cheteshwar Pujara had played to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba.

Ajinkya Rahane believes the 33-year-old was instrumental in helping Team India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second conscutive time Down Under.

"His determination, focus... these qualities have to be admired. Willing to get hit for his team, taking body blows, it was a phenomenal feat. It's about what your team needs and how gutsy and mentally tough you are. That's what defines Pujara," Ajinkya Rahane asserted.

Pujara doesn't seem bothered by external criticism and focuses on doing his best for the team.

There is no doubtthat the 33-year-old does a thankless job of nullifying the effect of the new ball and wearing down opposition bowling attacks.

Thus, he will continue to be one of the most important batsmen in red-ball cricket for Team India.