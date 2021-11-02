T20 World Cup 2021: "India changed a system that has been working for a long time" - Brad Hogg on India's call to tweak the batting order 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg analyzed India's decision to tamper with their batting order for their clash against New Zealand. The Men In Blue suffered a hefty 8-wicket loss that put a huge dent in their hopes of qualifying into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ Not the result we wanted, but we will look to bounce back in the matches ahead. Not the result we wanted, but we will look to bounce back in the matches ahead. #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ https://t.co/A61JjoITe1

Hogg noted that India decided to part away with a system that has been with them for a couple of years. This only marked the third instance that Rohit Sharma did not open for Team India in a T20 International. Hogg felt the call to push KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan to the top put pressure on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were batting in unfamiliar positions. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"India went away from their strength which was Rahul and KL Rahul at the top with Kohli in at No.3. India changed a system that has been working for a long time. It put pressure on the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, batting more in the middle order than at the top."

The ploy did not work as the four batsmen collectively spent 10 overs at the crease and could only notch 45 runs. The pacers removed the openers in the powerplay itself before the spinners took over in the middle overs.

Sodhi against Kohli in the middle overs was a huge matchup: Hogg

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled to get momentum in the middle overs with the New Zealand bowlers sticking to their immaculate line and lengths. Both batsmen perished while trying to take on Ish Sodhi as the runs were not flowing and nor were the singles. Hogg reckoned that India would have fared better with Kishan at No.4 instead of an opener. Hogg added:

"Rohit at 3 and Kohli at 4 allowed Williamson to hold his spinners back because it is known that they are slow starters against spin. Sodhi against Kohli in the middle overs was a huge matchup. India would have been better off with Kishan and Pant in the middle overs, being left handers, they could have taken on Sodhi."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ishan Kishan came in place of Suryakumar Yadav, who was unavailable for selection due to back spasm. With the overall lack of genuine middle order batsmen and backup openers in the side, Team India played a huge gamble which backfired.

Edited by Diptanil Roy