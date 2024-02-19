“Hojayega, yashu pehle mat bhagna” – Sarfaraz Khan to Yashasvi Jaiswal on 199 after his runout horror in 1st innings of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Debutant Sarfaraz Khan calmed his Mumbai teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal when the latter was on 199 during Day 4 of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot on Sunday, February 19. The right-handed batter told Jaiswal to be calm and not run beforehand.

For the unversed, Sarfaraz had lost his wicket to run out in a similar situation when Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 99. Later, Jadeja apologized on social media for his wrong call that cost Sarfaraz’s wicket.

Jaiswal said:

“Itna mehnat kiya hu (I have worked so hard).”

Sarfaraz replied:

“Hojayega yashu pehle mat bhagna (It will happen, Yashasvi don’t run beforehand)”

Watch the interaction below:

Jaiswal eventually completed the double century with a single with Sarfaraz joining the celebrations. The left-handed batter scored 214 not out off 236 balls for India in the second innings of the third Test.

It was his second double ton in the ongoing five-match Test series. He previously scored 209 runs off 290 deliveries in the second Test against England. The Southpaw is currently the leading runscorer in the series with 545 runs in six innings at an average of 109.

Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar impress on their Test debuts

Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar impressed on their Test debut against England as India won the third Test by 434 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Sarfaraz scored 62 off 66 and then stayed unbeaten on 68 off 72 in the first and second innings, respectively. Dhruv Jurel also scored 46 off 104 in the first innings. The wicketkeeper also produced a stunning run out of dangerous Ben Duckett in the second innings.

The duo will now look to continue their stellar performance in the fourth Test at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, which begins on February 23.

On the contrary, Rajat Patidar failed to deliver with the bat, scoring five and a duck in his two innings. The right-handed batter had previously managed 32 and nine on his Test debut in the second game.

