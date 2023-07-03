"Hope England are honest enough inside their inner circle" - Michael Vaughan on what went wrong at Lord's

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged Ben Stokes and co. to be honest with themselves if they want to win the third Ashes Test.

England went 0-2 down in the second Ashes Test at Lord's as Australia prevailed by 43 runs. The hosts conceded a significant 91-run lead in the first innings at Lord's and were left with 371 to chase in the fourth innings.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan suggested that Ben Stokes' whirlwind knock on day 5 at Lord's hid England's shortcomings. The 48-year-old lamented England's batting performance at Lord's, calling it "stupid and reckless".

"I hope England are honest enough inside their inner circle to accept that the first innings madness was what cost them the Test match. If they do that and they learn then they can win at Headingley. England’s batting was stupid and reckless across lots of the match at Lord’s. What we saw from England and Ben Stokes in the second innings, from 45-4, was brilliant. But I think it has exposed England’s batting in the first innings," he said.

The 2005 Ashes-winning captain believes it's a steep task to win 3 consecutive Tests against Australia.

"I think it’s almost impossible against this Australian team to win three Tests on the trot. But just win at Headingley first and you never know, especially with Stokes in the side," he added.

Australia found themselves under pressure on day 5 at Lord's when Stokes dished out a formidable assault against the Aussie bowler. The all-rounder reached his hundred with three consecutive sixes off Cameron Green before lunch. Josh Hazlewood eventually took his wicket, easing the pressure for the tourists and allowing them to secure the win.

"This Australian side knows everything about winning" - Michael Vaughan

Australian captain Pat Cummins leads Australia off the field. (Credits: Getty)

Vaughan claimed that England's emphasis should be on winning, not entertainment. He stated that then Australian team had a habit of winning, something they knew a lot about.

"This England side talk great, talk so positively about the entertainment but ultimately it’s about winning. This Australian side knows everything about winning. That’s what England need to overcome now," he said.

The third Ashes Test starts at Headingley in Leeds from July 6th.

Poll : 0 votes