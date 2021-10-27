How many times India have won the T20 World Cup?

India started their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a 10-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Many fans considered India as the favorites to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 when the tournament began.

However, the Men in Blue now need to win their next match against New Zealand to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan recently labeled the upcoming India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 battle a virtual eliminator.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes India are still the favorites to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In Sehwag's view, Virat Kohli and Co. just need to play better cricket in their next matches.

If Virat Kohli's team manages to build a winning streak in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and lift the trophy, it will be the second time India has ended the mega event as champions.

So far, India have won the ICC T20 World Cup title just once. The Indian side accomplished the feat back in 2007 while playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Which team has won the ICC T20 World Cup highest number of times?

West Indies have won the ICC T20 World Cup twice

Defending champions West Indies have been the most successful team in ICC T20 World Cup history. While India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England have won the tournament once, the Men in Maroon have lifted the trophy twice.

West Indies became T20 World Cup champions for the first time in 2012. Four years later, they won the title again. However, the West Indies team has struggled in the ongoing edition of the mega event.

Playing under Kieron Pollard's leadership, the Caribbean side have lost to England and South Africa in their first two matches.

