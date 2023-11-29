"Huge error in calculation" - Aakash Chopra questions Suryakumar Yadav's handling of bowlers in 3rd IND vs AUS T20I

Aakash Chopra has questioned Suryakumar Yadav's handling of his bowling resources in the third T20I between India and Australia.

The Men in Blue set the Aussies a massive 223-run target after being asked to bat first in Guwahati on Tuesday. The visitors chased down the score off the final delivery with five wickets to spare to keep the five-match series alive, with India leading 2-1.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that calculation mistakes potentially cost India the match. He explained (6:40):

"Axar Patel bowled the 19th over. Prasidh Krishna was extremely expensive but he bowled the 18th and 20th overs. India still did not use six bowlers. Prasidh Krishna went for 68 runs but you got him to bowl because you didn't even try to use a sixth bowler."

The former India opener added:

"Axar was bowling extremely well but you held him back for the 19th over. Why did you hold him back - I have got no idea. Huge error in calculation because you did not use a sixth bowler, got a spinner to bowl the 19th over, and Prasidh Krishna to bowl the 18th and 20th overs, and you got hit a lot."

India seemed headed for a win when Australia needed 43 runs off the last two overs. However, Axar Patel conceded 22 runs in the penultimate over before Prasidh Krishna gave away 23 runs in the final over as the hosts lost the game despite setting a mammoth target.

"I am unable to understand at all that why no one is bowling him bouncers" - Aakash Chopra on Travis Head's explosive start

Travis Head smashed 35 runs off 18 deliveries. [P/C: BCCI]

Reflecting on Australia's batting, Aakash Chopra questioned India for not targeting Travis Head with bouncers. He elaborated (5:25):

"It's not easy to chase 223 but Travis Head again started hitting. I am unable to understand at all that why no one is bowling him bouncers. We are saying everywhere that he should be bowled bouncers but no one did that."

Chopra observed that Aaron Hardie, who didn't get to bowl or bat in the series opener, got to do a lot in Tuesday's game. The reputed commentator said:

"Aaron Hardie came with him. It seemed like this match was organized for Aaron Hardie, that he can bowl four overs even if he is going to be hit a lot, and then open the batting as well. He got out and then Josh Inglis and Tim David also got out. Travis Head also eventually got out to a short ball."

Chopra praised Glenn Maxwell for playing an explosive knock to take Australia over the line. He said:

"After that, Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) came and started hitting - how well he bats. He scores runs on one leg or with one hand. We have seen this earlier as well and here also, he kept hitting sixes once he started doing that."

Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 104 off 48 deliveries with the help of eight fours and as many sixes. He added 91 runs with Matthew Wade (28* off 16) in an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership to help the Aussies register their first win of the series.

