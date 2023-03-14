“I am absolutely unaware of Jai Shri Ram chants for Shami” - Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma stated that he was unaware of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants directed towards Mohammed Shami during the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The fourth Test of the series ended in a draw on Monday, March 13 after bowlers from both sides struggled on a surface that did not offer much assistance.

India booked their place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) by virtue of winning the first two Tests after Sri Lanka went down to New Zealand in the Christchurch Test.

During the Ahmedabad Test, a video went viral on social media in which the crowd at the venue was heard directing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants at Shami. Responding to a query on the same, Rohit said at a post-match press conference:

“I am absolutely unaware of Jai Shri Ram chants for Shami. I just heard it for the first time. I don’t know what has happened there.”

Rajdeep Sardesai @sardesairajdeep ‘Shami Jai Shri Ram..’ slogans at the India Aus cricket match in Ahmedabad. Now you decide whether this is the appropriate slogan for an India cricket test match. Or is this a political rally or religious meet? ‘Shami Jai Shri Ram..’ slogans at the India Aus cricket match in Ahmedabad. Now you decide whether this is the appropriate slogan for an India cricket test match. Or is this a political rally or religious meet? https://t.co/UKYq1UayBB

Shami was among India’s star performers in the team’s 2-1 triumph over Australia. He claimed nine wickets in three matches at an average of 28.22, constantly chipping in with key breakthroughs.

Indian players not part of IPL 2023 playoffs could leave for the UK: Rohit Sharma

The WTC final will be played at The Oval from June 7. However, most of the Indian players who will feature in the summit clash would be part of IPL 2023, which will be played from March 31 to May 28. The league stage games end on May 21.

Speaking about the short time gap, Rohit revealed that players who are not part of the IPL 2023 playoffs could be sent to the UK early for WTC final preparations. The Indian captain stated:

"I don't think it will be a huge problem but yeah, look I believe in preparation and preparations will be key for us come the finals. Around 21st May, there will be six teams who will possibly be out of IPL playoffs contention and so whichever players are available, we will try and find time to get them to the UK early as possible and get some time and we will monitor as much as possible.

"Look, I think it's quite critical for us, we're going to keep in constant touch with all players who are going to play that final and monitor their workload and see what's happening with them." Rohit added, "In fact we are sending some Dukes Balls to all fast bowlers and see if they get some time to bowl with that.”

India reached the final of the 2021 World Test Championship as well, going down to New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton.

