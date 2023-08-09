Veteran Pakistan batter Fawad Alam has dismissed reports of him calling time on his international career. The left-handed batter revealed that he remains committed to playing domestic cricket and hasn't hinted at retirement anytime soon.

Cricbuzz reported that Alam had quit Pakistan cricket to explore opportunities in the United States of America. Instead, he will reportedly turn up as a local player for the Chicago Kingsmen in Minor League Cricket T20, joining the likes of Sami Aslam and Mohammad Mohsin to move their base to the USA.

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket Fawad Alam "I've received a lot of support & love. I think this recall is the result of prayers. This also motivated me to not give up & to keep working hard. I'm thankful to all those people who expressed their love & support & hope they keep praying & supporting me" #Cricket

The southpaw stated, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan:

"I have not arrived at any conclusive determination up to this point. I have neither parted ways with Pakistan cricket nor opted for retirement. I remain committed to participating in domestic cricket, aiming to extend my involvement for the coming one to two years, or however long my professional journey continues."

The 36-year-old is one of the most consistent and prolific run-getters in first-class cricket. He has amassed 14,526 runs in 201 matches at 55.65 with 43 centuries alongside a best of 296*.

Fawad Alam hasn't played for Pakistan since July 2022

Fawad Alam batting in his unorthodox stance. (Credits: Getty)

The veteran notched up a ton on his Test debut in 2009 but next donned the whites 11 years later. His long wait ended in a four-ball duck when Chris Woakes trapped him lbw in Southampton in August of 2020.

Nevertheless, the Karachi-born cricketer made fighting centuries in New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and West Indies. There was also one home ton against South Africa.

ICC @ICC



He has converted all his Test fifties into hundreds!



#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/RrYzWxPSJ5 Fawad Alam slams his third Test centuryHe has converted all his Test fifties into hundreds!

Alam's career started on a downward trajectory following the home series against Australia as he managed only 33 runs in four innings even on the most benign surfaces. The left-hander was dropped after scores of 24 and 1 in the first Test against Sri Lanka last year.

With the likes of Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha making their mark in the format, Alam's path to returning to the Test side becomes even more difficult.