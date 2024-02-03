"I’d definitely do the same thing again" - Zak Crawley has no regrets over expansive stroke to be dismissed on Day 2 of second Test

England opener Zak Crawley admitted being disappointed at the timing of his dismissal but had no regrets about the expansive stroke that led to his downfall on Day 2 of the second Test against India.

On his 26th birthday, Crawley raced along to a 52-ball half-century in response to India's first innings total of 396. However, in a rush of blood moment, Crawley danced down the track to a wide delivery from Axar Patel and toe-ended his slog to be caught brilliantly by Shreyas Iyer.

His dismissal saw England collapse from a dominant 114/1 to 182/7 in no time as India took control of the contest.

Speaking to reporters at stumps on Day 2, Crawley emphatically stated he would play the same shot again if a similar situation arises.

"I wasn’t happy to get out when I did but I’d definitely do the same thing again. If that one doesn’t turn and I hit him over his head for six then suddenly he’s under a lot of pressure and I can milk him for two hours or whatever. There’s risk and reward there," said Crawley.

He added:

"If I started doubting myself in those situations and not back my instincts then I would revert back to the player I was a couple of years ago. I really wasn’t scoring many runs for my team then but I’m happy I’m much more aggressive now and that has helped with my consistency."

Crawley has been the epitome of England's Bazball approach of attacking batting by scoring at a strike rate of 88 since the start of last year.

The aggressive batting style has massively benefited the opening batter's consistency, as he averages 43 in his last 10 Tests, a marked improvement from his overall average of under 32.

"That’s a fantastic spell in these conditions" - Zak Crawley on Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah single-handedly willed India to a dominant position on Day 2.

Zak Crawley praised ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his sensational spell on the second day of the Vizag Test.

In an incredible display of reverse swing bowling, Bumrah picked up six of the last eight wickets and finished with figures of 6/46 to help bundle England out for 253. The 30-year-old also became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 150 Test wickets.

"You have to hold your hand up sometimes and say that’s a fantastic spell in these conditions. We didn’t do anything differently to what we’ve done in the last two years," said Crawley.

Expand Tweet

Playing in his 34th Test, Bumrah became the second-fastest Asian pacer to the 150-wicket milestone, behind only former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis. It was his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests and a second at home, leading India to a crucial first-innings lead of 143 runs.

India extended the lead further to 171 runs by racing to 28/0 in their second innings at the end of Day 2.

