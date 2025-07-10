"I would definitely give him that first over" - Parthiv Patel on how India should use their pacers in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Parthiv Patel has opined that Jasprit Bumrah should bowl the first over in England's first innings of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He reasoned that the unconventional seamer has terrorized the English batters and their media.

Ad

The third Test between India and England is scheduled to start at Lord's on Thursday, July 10. Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test in Birmingham, is expected to return to the visitors' playing XI.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Patel was asked how India should use their pacers at Lord's.

"I would give Jasprit Bumrah the first over itself. We have seen how the English media and everyone have been actually terrorized by Jasprit Bumrah. If you hear Jasprit Bumrah's name, players don't want to face him. So I would definitely give him that first over," he responded.

Ad

Trending

While opining that Akash Deep can bowl the second over, the former India wicketkeeper-batter added that Bumrah needs to be used first as he is the most lethal weapon in the visitors' bowling arsenal.

"Akash Deep, definitely, will share that ball with him, but when you have someone like Jasprit Bumrah, why do you want to wait? Looking at India's approach, they wanted to field first in the second Test match. Here also, if it's a green top, if you want to take advantage of a green surface, you want to unleash your best weapon, and that is Jasprit Bumrah," Parthiv Patel observed.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 5/83 in 24.4 overs in England's first innings of the first Test in Leeds. However, he went wicketless in 19 overs in the second innings as the hosts chased down a 371-run target with five wickets to spare.

"Remember, India have won a Test match without Jasprit Bumrah" - Parthiv Patel on Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj's roles in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Akash Deep (left) and Mohammed Siraj picked up 17 wickets between them in the second Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Parthiv Patel was asked about Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj's roles in the third Test in Jasprit Bumrah's potential presence.

Ad

"Thinking from a player's point of view, sometimes you would say that Jasprit Bumrah has come back into the playing XI, and he will do all the heavy lifting, but remember, India have won a Test match without Jasprit Bumrah," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Deep and Siraj should think that they can be as potent as Bumrah.

Ad

"On a flat track where the England team have complained about it being a subcontinental pitch, most of the wickets were taken by fast bowlers, in this case, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. To me, more than that skill, it is about what they are thinking. They should be thinking that they can make an impact as good as Jasprit Bumrah," Parthiv Patel elaborated.

Akash Deep registered match figures of 10/187 in 41.1 overs in India's 336-run win in the second Test against England. Mohammed Siraj complemented him well, finishing with figures of 7/127 in 31.3 overs across the two innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news