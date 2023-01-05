“I don’t agree with him” – Ravichandran Ashwin on Murali Karthik’s advice to Hardik Pandya and Co.

Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he's not on the same page as former India player Murali Karthik regarding the team's approach in T20 cricket.

He reckons that Karthik’s idea of adapting as per conditions doesn’t suit modern-day T20 cricket. The off-spinner believes that such an approach in T20Is could prove costly for Team India.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

“Speaking of Murali Kartik. He said we shouldn’t go with the same approach every game. He said we should adapt accordingly seeing the nature of the wicket but unfortunately, I don’t agree with him. I don’t agree with the whole concept of getting to a fighting total and losing in a T20 game.”

The statement came after India managed only 41 runs in the powerplay against Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Tuesday (January 3). The Men in Blue played cautiously after losing Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson cheaply.

🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ @MSDianMrigu English commentators for India vs Sri Lanka T20Is :



Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Kumar Sangakkara, Deep Dasgupta, Murali Karthik & Ajit Agarkar. English commentators for India vs Sri Lanka T20Is :Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Kumar Sangakkara, Deep Dasgupta, Murali Karthik & Ajit Agarkar.

The hosts, though, won the game by two runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

“That should be the mantra of T20 cricket” – Ravichandran Ashwin wants India to play aggressive cricket

Ashwin reckons Team India’s revamped T20I side under Hardik Pandya should play fearless cricket right from the word go. He feels that fearless cricket is the future of the T20I format.

He said:

“When it comes to T20, the only scope is to go down fighting and going for the kill. That should be the mantra of T20 cricket. Teams that play with this mantra are only putting fear in the opposition. Teams should fear looking at your batting line-up in T20s. I see that as the future of T20 cricket.”

Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to win the second T20I in Pune tonight. The hosts have won the toss and elected to field. A win will give the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

BCCI @BCCI



A look at our Playing XI for the game.



Live - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia #TeamIndia have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka.A look at our Playing XI for the game.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… #TeamIndia have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka.A look at our Playing XI for the game.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/lhrMwzlotK

Meanwhile, Ashwin will next be in action in the four-game Test series at home against Pat Cummins-led Australia in February and March.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for 2nd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Cricket News & Update

Poll : 0 votes