"I don’t think we’ll see him again"- Former Australian team doctor says Nathan Lyon ruled out of Ashes 2023

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon may not take further part in Ashes 2023 series, according to former Australian team doctor Peter Brukner. Lyon, playing his 100th consecutive Test match, hurt his calf on Day 2 of the Lord's Test match.

He was sent for scans in the evening, and the rest of the Australian squad is waiting for an update from the medical team. Peter Brukner, who has been a part of the Australian cricket team's medical staff in the past, said that calf injuries generally take four to six weeks to heal. Hence, Bruken opined that Nathan Lyon may not return in the Ashes 2023.

“He’s basically out of the Ashes, I’d think. I don’t think we’ll see him again this series. It’s a disaster. It clearly was quite a severe one from the amount of disability he had straight away. It’s probably a pretty significant injury, I’d think," the former Australian team doctor told Sydney Morning Herald.

Further sharing his thoughts on Lyon's injury, Peter Brukner added:

“The likelihood is it’s a significant muscle tear of the gastrocnemius – the bulky calf muscle. That will be associated with a significant amount of bleeding.”

Nathan Lyon's injury has forced Australia to use part-time spinners in Ashes 2023 second Test

Nathan Lyon bowled 13 overs in the first innings of England before getting injured. He gave away 35 runs and picked up the crucial wicket of Zak Crawley. Since Lyon was not available due to injury, captain Pat Cummins had to use Travis Head and Steven Smith in the spin department.

If Lyon is ruled out of the ongoing Test, it will impact Australia's chances of winning at the Lord's cricket ground. In case Lyon misses the remainder of the series, the Aussies can include Todd Murphy in their playing XI as a frontline spinner.

