"I am not going to say he is the next Nathan Lyon" - Tim Paine on whether Todd Murphy can step up for Australia in the 3rd Ashes Test

Tim Paine expects Todd Murphy to step up as Australia's specialist spinner in Nathan Lyon's absence in the third Ashes Test.

Lyon has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes due to a calf injury he sustained while fielding in England's first innings of the second Test at Lord's. Murphy will potentially be a like-for-like replacement for the off-spinner in Australia's playing XI for the third Test starting at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday, July 6.

During an interaction on SEN Breakfast, Paine was asked whether he feels Todd Murphy is capable of stepping up for Australia in Nathan Lyon's absence in what is expected to be a heated environment in the third Test.

While acknowledging that he wouldn't compare the youngster to the veteran spinner, the former Australian skipper expects him to be up for the task:

"I think he is, absolutely. Not having Garry (Lyon), it's sad. It's lovely watching Garry doing it all, he is one of the best bowlers of all time but what we have got is a little prodigy coming through."

Paine added:

"I am not going to say he is the next Nathan Lyon but he is very, very good. I have played against him a little bit and I have seen him around, he is the kind of young fellow that I find in terms of temperament, he is not going to be knocked around by."

Murphy has an impressive record in first-class cricket. The Victoria off-spinner has picked up 43 wickets at an average of 26.32 in 12 games, with four of those matches being at the Test level.

"He has got an old head on his body for a young guy" - Tim Paine on Todd Murphy

Todd Murphy made his Test debut against India earlier this year.

Tim Paine concluded by observing that Todd Murphy is capable of handling the situation both mentally and skill-wise:

"I think he will step straight into it. I think he loves it. He is very smart. He has got an old head on his body for a young guy and I think he will handle the big occasion both mentally really well and I think skill-wise we saw in India. He has got the skills to play at this level and I think he will do a good job."

Murphy picked up 14 wickets in Australia's four-match away series against India earlier this year. He registered figures of 7/124 in the first Test in Nagpur, which is his best effort in first-class cricket.

