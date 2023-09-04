"I was very happy with what he did" - Dinesh Karthik on Shreyas Iyer's batting in Asia Cup 2023 tie vs Pakistan

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently stated that he was pleased with Shreyas Iyer's batting during India's Asia Cup 2023 fixture against Pakistan on Saturday.

Karthik reckoned that while Iyer failed to score big, he looked in good touch during his brief stay at the crease. Speaking about Iyer's maiden outing after an injury layoff, the cricketer-commentator told Cricbuzz:

"I was very happy with what he did in the Pakistan game. I thought he got into good positions."

Shreyas Iyer scored 14 runs off nine balls against Pakistan. While he looked confident during the brief knock, the short-pitched ball once again proved to be the cause of his undoing. He perished while trying to play the pull shot off Haris Rauf's bowling.

Dinesh Karthik further stated that Nepal, who are set to lock horns with India for the first time in ODIs, should look to cherish the experience of playing against a top side.

"Enjoy the experience. It has not happened before," he stated. "What you guys have done so far is very, very inspirational for the country. Playing Qualifiers like you did, winning 12 on the bounce to get into the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. It is not easily achievable, not many teams have done that. So, be very proud of what you have achieved."

"Don't get too disappointed with your losses that have happened against Pakistan, and could in many ways, happen against India, if a full match takes place," Karthik added. "I think it is a great experience where you get to rub shoulders with some of the best in the business. (Later in the video) For a lot of players in that Nepal team, to play against India is a dream in itself."

Notably, Nepal had a disastrous start to their Asia Cup 2023 campaign, suffering a humiliating 238-run defeat to Pakistan in their opening encounter.

"It was surprising to see him not play" - Dinesh Karthik on Bhim Sharki's absence from Nepal's playing XI

Dinesh Karthik further stated that he was surprised not to see Bhim Sharki in Nepal's playing XI against Pakistan. He feels that the batter should be brought back against India.

Karthik pointed out how the 21-year-old impressed with the bat during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, adding:

"You want to see Bhim Sharki there, who had a good Qualifiers, where he had a role to play. It was surprising to see him not play. They went for a 6-5 combination. In an ideal world, they can get Bhim Sharki in and get the batters to chip in as extra bowlers."

It is worth mentioning that the winner of the India vs Nepal contest will advance to the Super Fours alongside Pakistan from Group A of the Asia Cup 2023.