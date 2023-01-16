"I hope our management has seen Virat Kohli's clip where he credits the throwdown specialists" - Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal credited former Indian skipper Virat Kohli for bringing the throwdown specialists into focus after his magnificent knock in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

Akmal spoke highly of the Indian management's professionalism, unlike Pakistan's, which invests a lot on secondary things.

Following his blazing knock of 166* off 110 deliveries, the 33-year-old heaped praise on the three throwdown specialists for giving them world-class practice and test them regularly at high speeds. The right-handed batter revealed that those intense sessions have been a massive factor in Kohli's success.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal cited Kohli's praise for the Indian team's throwdown specialists as the sign of their professionalism. The 41-year-old wants the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take cues from this, stating:

"It goes to show professional the Indian team's management is. Unlike Pakistan, anyone who occupies a big position brings their friends too and focuses a lot on media coverage and tour dairies. Instead, the efforts required to improve a player is much lesser. That's why the Indian team is superior. They treat their players well and it's crucial to maintain such a culture within the team. I hope our management has seen Kohli's clip, where he credits the throwdown specialists. I wish the new PCB officials recognize how important the throwdown specialists are."

Akmal also spoke about the star batter's evolution from the first edition of the IPL and how he has transformed to become one of the best in the business.

"I remember playing in the first edition of IPL and seeing Virat Kohli and how he has transformed himself, he added. "He has become unstoppable and scored 74 centuries. It's a massive achievement for him and India. Also, I was happy to see Kohli praise the three throwdown specialists.

"Yesterday, Kohli spoke about those three people and I felt happy about it. They do plenty of hard work and it's not that easy from the side arm to get them practice at speeds of above 145 for over two hours. That's how the players go out and perform as Kohli said."

The veteran batter showed glimpses of returning to his old form after three lean years, hitting three tons in his last four ODI innings. Kohli's hundred in Thiruvananthapuram was also his 46th in the format, leaving him three tons short of Sachin Tendulkar's 49.

Kohli's unbeaten knock propelled India to 390 in 50 overs before the hosts bowled out Sri Lanka out for 73 to secure a series sweep.

"These players are the biggest coaches for youngsters" - Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal. (Image Credits: Getty)

Along with Kohli, Akmal also iterated some of Babar Azam's best innings, saying that youngsters can learn a lot by merely looking at these players batting. He added:

"When Babar Azam bats, such as his innings against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup or the hundred against Australia in Lahore, these players are the biggest coaches for youngsters. When they score 90 runs, how they score, their balance, shot selection, power-hitting, how they rotate strike against the best bowlers. For instance, handling someone like Hasaranga. Such things are evident in the best batters."

The former Indian captain scored 283 runs in the recently concluded three-match series to earn the Player of the Series award.

India's next assignment is a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

