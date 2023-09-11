"I just needed one innings" - Liam Livingstone glad to cash in on the opportunity in 2nd ODI against New Zealand

Hard-hitting England all-rounder Liam Livingstone feels relieved to have gotten a chance to prove himself with the 2023 World Cup fast approaching. The 30-year-old has had a frustrating year, having suffered multiple injuries.

Livingstone came to the crease in the 12th over of the first innings in the second ODI in Southampton, with England reeling at 55-5. However, the right-hander stayed unbeaten on 95 by the end of the innings to lead the hosts to 226 runs in 34 overs in a rain-curtailed match.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Livingstone said his role is far from easy, given that he is required to strike from ball one most of the time. However, the right-hander feels he does best when he tries to adapt to the situation.

"It has been a frustrating year for me. I've probably overthought things at times. It's quite a hard role when you have a bit of time off and then come in down the order and are trying to smack it from ball one. My adaptability is something I pride myself on," Liam Livingstone said.

"I've had a lean couple of months but I was looking forward to this series to get a bit of time in the middle - and thankfully today went well for me. I just needed one innings. My hard work over the last couple of months has paid off," he added.

The Lancashire cricketer stitched two useful partnerships of 48 and 112 with Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, respectively. The 112-run stand with Curran came off only 77 deliveries.

"He can be extremely devastating" - Kumar Sangakkara on Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara reckons Liam Livingstone is unfortunate most of the time due to England's strong batting unit. Sangakkara believes the all-rounder can be devastating if given consistent opportunities to adapt.

"It just goes to show that if Liam gives himself some time to assess conditions [he can play an intelligent innings]. Unfortunately for him, with the batting so strong he comes in with very few overs to bat so he has to go from the start," Sangakkara said.

"But when he does get an opportunity like this and he assesses conditions and gives himself that little bit more time to settle in, he can be extremely devastating. It was a combination of being very smart and also trusting his skills and being aggressive," he added.

England also delivered an incisive bowling performance as they won by 79 runs and leveled the series. The third ODI between England and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, September 13, at the Oval.