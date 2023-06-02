"I know it's a slightly out-of-the-box suggestion" - Sanjay Manjrekar wants Ishan Kishan to play ahead of Srikar Bharat in the WTC final

Sanjay Manjrekar wants India to play Ishan Kishan ahead of Srikar Bharat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will lock horns with Australia in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7. Kishan, who was originally named in the reserves, was included in India's squad after KL Rahul was ruled out due to the thigh injury he sustained in the IPL.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Manjrekar cast his vote for Kishan ahead of Bharat as the wicketkeeper-batter, elaborating:

"I would like to see him (Kishan) play in that one Test match. I know it's a slightly out-of-the-box suggestion but we have seen KS Bharat and what he can do. He is a steady sort of batter and a decent keeper."

The former Indian batter believes the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter can perform the role Rishabh Pant has been playing for India over the last few years, explaining:

"We are missing Rishabh Pant, who was India's best Test batter for the last two years by a mile. So if you want that Rishabh Pant kind of effect down the order to put pressure back on the opposition, maybe Ishan Kishan is the solution."

Manjrekar pointed out that Kishan is not too bad behind the wickets either, stating:

"Deep Dasgupta, who is a wicketkeeper himself, says that his glovework is quite decent. So it's not like you are making a huge compromise too. So I hope that happens."

Kishan has amassed 2985 runs at a decent average of 38.76 in 48 first-class matches. He has taken 99 catches, albeit not all as a wicketkeeper, and stumped 11 batters in these games.

"I myself had Ishan Kishan in the playing XI" - Aaron Finch

Ishan Kishan has represented India in 14 ODIs and 27 T20Is.

Aaron Finch concurred with Sanjay Manjrekar's views, reasoning:

"I think that's a really good point. I myself had Ishan Kishan in the playing XI because at some point in the game the pressure will come on, where you need to swing the momentum, guys who play aggressively, who put the pressure back onto Australia will have more of a chance I think."

Srikar Bharat played all four Tests of India's home series against Australia earlier this year. Although the Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter was decent behind the wickets, he managed only 101 runs at an underwhelming average of 20.20 in his six innings.

It will be interesting to see whether the Indian think-tank persists with Bharat for his superior glovework or opts to play Kishan for his explosive batting.

