"I learned a lot about death bowling after playing under Lasith Malinga" - Kuldeep Sen after earning maiden ODI call-up

On Monday evening, India’s greenhorn quick Kuldeep Sen must have felt a sea of emotions. The lanky pacer, who hogged the limelight in IPL 2022 while playing for Rajasthan Royals, received a maiden call-up to the national team for the New Zealand ODIs, ergo fulfilling his childhood dream of representing India.

It has not been an easy ride for the 26-year-old from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh as he comes from a humble background. His father Rampal Sen runs a small salon at Sirmour Chauraha and we can only imagine the hardships he and his family must have gone through to make his dream a reality.

Fast forward to present times though, Sen has a good run-up, high-arm action, and he is known to hit the deck hard. He can clock 145 kmph on a consistent basis and he is one of the rising products in India’s ever-growing pace factory.

Kuldeep Sen turned heads on his IPL debut when he defended 15 off the last over against Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is currently one of the most brutal hitters of the cricket ball. The tall fast bowler bowled three consecutive dots against the big Aussie and it must have helped him realize that he belongs at the top level.

Sen had a decent run in the IPL, scalping eight wickets in seven matches at 29.62 and an economy rate of 9.41. The right-arm quick's best came in the 39th match of IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. RR was defending a paltry score of 145 and Sen was right on the money, returning with figures of 4-20 in the 3.3 overs he bowled. The tall fast bowler scalped the big fishes in RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, helping his team secure a 29-run win.

Not only did Kuldeep have a decent run in the IPL, but he has also proved his mettle in the domestic circuit. He took a total of eight wickets for the Rest of India in the Irani Cup against Saurashtra. Kuldeep has taken 52 wickets in 17 First-class matches at an average of 28.40.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Kuldeep Sen spoke about what it means to get a maiden call-up, his family's role in helping him rise through the ranks, the IPL experience and much more.

Excerpts from Kuldeep Sen's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q: How does it feel after getting your maiden call-up for New Zealand ODIs?

Kuldeep Sen: It feels great, it is a special feeling of course. It will be a great experience to play in New Zealand and get to learn new things while playing for the Indian team. I am really looking forward to the opportunity.

Q: Who would you like to give credit to, for your rise in recent times and what has been the role of your family in your cricket journey so far?

Kuldeep Sen: My family has played a massive role in my success. They have always supported me in every situation, whether I am on the team or not. When you don’t get selected, it can be disheartening and that’s when the role of the family comes into play. When you are selected, of course, there is happiness, but when there are ups and downs, the family plays a big role.

Q: You were picked as a net bowler for Asia Cup? How was your experience of interacting with players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?

Kuldeep Sen: They are senior players and it was a nice experience for me to learn from them. I gained a lot of confidence by picking their brains after having meaningful interactions and it was a great opportunity for me to do that in Asia Cup as a net bowler.

Q: You played under the tutelage Lasith Malinga for RR. What did you learn from him and how was your IPL experience?

Kuldeep Sen: Spending time with Lasith Malinga was crucial for me. His record in death overs speaks for itself and sharing his experience with him has been really good. He used to tell me how to bowl in the death overs and share his experience. I feel blessed that I got to learn from him. I learned a lot from him and I think I was able to make the most of my chances. I was also able to implement the things he told me and it was a great advantage getting to learn from him.

Q: Sanju Samson gave you the ball in the death overs on your IPL debut. Will you look to play the same role for the Indian team?

Kuldeep Sen: Every captain wants to back the best bowlers in the death overs. It is always challenging to bowl in the death overs because the bowlers think that they are going to get hammered. If you can do something different and use your experience, then it is great for the team. The guidance of senior players also plays a key role. Experience, who the batsman is, and what are his strengths, these are really important factors to consider while bowling at the fag end. Of course, I will be ready to play any role my captain wants me to play.

Performing well in domestic circuit is equally important for national selection: Kuldeep Sen

Q: You picked up eight wickets for the Rest of India in the Irani Cup against Saurashtra. How much confidence did it give you?

Kuldeep Sen: Be it Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy or Irani Cup, it is important for a player to perform in the domestic circuit. Net practice is different, but playing at domestic level is a different ball game. If you do well in domestic cricket, it boosts your confidence. Selectors also keep a close eye on domestic circuit performances and thus it plays a key role in national selection. So, it was a great experience for me to perform well in the Irani Cup.

Q: New Zealand pitches are generally green and there is a lot of swing on offer. How much are you looking forward to bowling there?

Kuldeep Sen: New Zealand pitches can be unexpected. Currently, most international pitches are batting-friendly and there is hardly any help for the bowlers. The team which has been selected, doesn't have much experience of playing in New Zealand conditions, except for four-five players. It will be crucial to get acclimatized to the conditions when we reach there.

Q: Who are your role models in cricket?

Kuldeep Sen: I learned a lot by observing players like Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. They have been role models for me growing up.

Q: Which fast bowler did you idolize growing up?

Kuldeep Sen: I idolize Glenn McGrath. The rivalry between Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath was epic. Speed is speed but McGrath’s line and length were always right on the money and that's what made him such a successful bowler for Australia.

