"I don't like it personally" - Aakash Chopra on India playing only a 2-Test series against South Africa in the new WTC cycle

Aakash Chopra has expressed his disappointment about India playing just a two-Test series against South Africa in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Rohit Sharma and Co. lost to Australia by 209 runs in the last cycle's WTC final at The Oval in London on Sunday, June 11. They will begin their campaign in the 2023-25 cycle with a two-match away series against the West Indies, with South Africa and Australia being their other two away tours.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on India's WTC schedule. He was unhappy with the two-time runners-up playing a shortened away series against the Proteas:

"India's six series - a three-Test series against New Zealand at home, five-Test series against England at home, a two-Test series against Bangladesh in September 2024. Among the away series, one you are playing a two-Test series against the West Indies and then you will go to South Africa, again to play two Tests."

The former Indian opener added:

"Then you will play five Test matches against Australia. I find it slightly disturbing that India, England and Australia are playing five-five games together but the other teams have been left slightly behind. South Africa deserves a lot more but you are playing only two against South Africa - not ideal. I don't like it personally."

India have never won an away Test series against South Africa, with their last tour ending in a 2-1 reversal. The reduced away Tests against the Proteas could work to the Indian team's advantage in their quest to qualify for their third consecutive WTC final.

"India have a decent chance" - Aakash Chopra on their qualification prospects

India have won their last two away series against Australia.

Aakash Chopra feels India's away tours to South Africa and Australia could decide their fate in the championship:

"India have a decent chance because I feel the two away tours to South Africa and Australia will not be that easy this time. They should win all three at home - New Zealand, England and Bangladesh."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Australia should qualify for the final if they win the upcoming Ashes:

"Australia, this year's winners, will host India, West Indies and Pakistan. West Indies and Pakistan at home - done. Among the away series, one will be the Ashes now, and then New Zealand and Sri Lanka."

Chopra added:

"Australia have a good chance this time as well to reach the finals. If they win the Ashes, you can assume that they will qualify as soon as they do that. I feel the Ashes will be critical to their fortunes."

Australia trounced England 4-0 in the last Ashes at home. However, the WTC champions are likely to encounter more resistance in the away Ashes, especially considering Ben Stokes and Co.'s dominant run in their last few series.

