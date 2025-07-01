"I would like to see Shardul playing" - Former India captain picks his bowling attack for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Fomer India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane picked his bowling attack for the second Test against England, including all-rounder Shardul Thakur. The second Test is set to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Talking on his YouTube channel, Ajinkya Rahane opined that he would like to see Arshdeep Singh play if Jasprit Bumrah misses out. The latter is likely to miss the second Test to manage his workload. Rahane included wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in his attack in place of Prasidh Krishna, depending on the conditions. He also expressed his wish to see Shardul Thakur playing, saying he is a wicket-taker.

"I do not see too many chances. I think if Bumrah doesn't play I would like to see Arshdeep Singh playing. If there is bounce and little grass on the wicket then continue with Prasidh Krishna. If it looks dry and the weather is also hot, then in place of Prasidh Krishna my choice will be Kuldeep Yadav. And Ravindra Jadeja as two spinners. If Bumrah doesn't play then Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur," he said. (2:39)

"I would like to see Shardul playing this Test because he is your guy who can get you wickets. So these three and two spinners. If there is good bounce and movement then back Prasidh Krishna. He will be the right guy on a seaming wicket," he added.

Rahane also picked two players he would like to see do well from the Indian team in the second Test. He picked Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja.

"Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja. If Bumrah does not play then Siraj will have to take that responsibility. He has the ability to get those wickets and bowl a match-winning spell. If the sun is out on day four and day five and the wicket is dry, there will be turn from the rough, then Jadeja will do well. I am looking forward to see these two guys." (3:26)

India lost the first Test by five wickets and are 0-1 down heading into the Birmingham Test.

Ajinkya Rahane's message to Team India ahead of second Test

Ajinkya Rahane also came up with a positive message to the Indian team ahead of the second Test. After having lost the opening Test, the visitors will be keen to bounce back and draw level.

Rahane said that the team must focus on the controllables rather than think about the past. He also added that the team should look at the positives from the previous game and remain confident.

"Many times as a player we doubt ourselves after losing a game, individually and even as a team. But it is important to focus on the controllable things always. I am sure the Indian team will think of the positives from the last match and move forward. It is important to have the confidence, self-belief, and always being in the present. Whatever has happened in the past is gone. We cannot think a lot about it. It is important for India to take it as a four-match series from now and give their best," he said. (4:10)

Notably, the visitors do not have a great record in Tests at Birmingham. Out of the eight Tests played here so far, they have lost seven and managed a draw.

