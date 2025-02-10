Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Varun Chakravarthy should resist the temptation of trying too much in ODI cricket, and instead keep it simple like he does in the shortest format. The mystery spinner made his ODI debut in Team India's four-wicket win over England in the second match of the series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

Chakravarthy, a late addition into the squad on the back of his exploits in the T20I series, replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. He was introduced into the attack inside the first powerplay itself after a strong start by the England openers. The spinner struck in his second over to dismiss Phil Salt, and open his account in the format.

Chakravarthy finished with figures of 1-54 in his 10 overs. He was pitted against the England middle order, and could not terrorize the batters as such compared to his spells in the T20I series.

Manjrekar noted how Chakravarthy bowled like a genuine wrist spinner at times, and felt that he would fare better if he sticks to the stumps like he does in T20 cricket.

"Clearly, he was bowling a bit slower. I was very interested to see how he thinks in the 50-over format. This is like a new challenge for him, he is more used to batters going after him, and that is where he thrives. There was one ball that I have never seen him, maybe he has in the IPL, and that was a proper leg-spinner, the kind Anil Kumble would bowl," Manjrekar told ESPN Cricinfo.

"He bowled it outside the off-stump slow in the air and all that, and that is Varun Chakravarthy trying to be a 50-overs bowler, trying to deceive batters. I would like to see him stick to what he does in T20 cricket. Just like Jadeja, let the batters do what they want to do and see how it goes. But I think it is a good addition to have Varun Chakravarthy in the scheme of things in 50 overs cricket," he added.

Chakravarthy has been prolific in the limited List-A cricket he has played since his debut in 2018. Following his ODI debut, he now has 60 wickets in 24 matches in the format at an average of 14.80.

Varun Chakravarthy became the second oldest Indian player to debut in ODIs

The mystery spinner, at 33 years and 164 days, became the second oldest Indian player to play his first ODI, only behind Farokh Engineer. Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja handed Chakravarthy his ODI cap ahead of the toss in Cuttack.

Team India can mull changes for the series finale too after attaining an unassailable lead in the three-match affair. The third ODI is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

