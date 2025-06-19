“I’ll be amazed if he plays three Test matches” – Former England pacer’s big prediction for Jasprit Bumrah ahead of 2025 ENG vs IND 1st Test

Former England pacer Steve Harmison has expressed his surprise after India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah confirmed that he might play only three out of the five Tests in the series, which begins in Leeds on June 20. The cricketer-turned-commentator predicted that the speedster might go on to play at least four or all five matches, depending on the scenario.

It’s worth mentioning that Bumrah’s career has been marred by his injuries. The 31-year-old suffered a back spasm during the fifth Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. As a result, he didn’t bowl in the second innings despite leading the team. He then missed the 2025 Champions Trophy and the first few games for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025.

Ahead of the opening Test, Steve Harmison told ESPNcricinfo:

Trending

“10:10 – I’ll be amazed if he plays three Test matches. If he plays 1, 3, and 4 and series is on the line, then he ain’t gonna miss the Oval. He’s not missing the Oval, so as much as England fans really was buoyant that wow, Jasprit Bumrah is only gonna play three Test matches, I can see him play in 4, possibly 5.”

Former India captain Sanjay Manjrekar expressed similar sentiments to Harmison, adding that whether Bumrah will play only three Tests should depend on the number of overs he bowls in the first two Tests. The 59-year-old said in the same interaction:

“10:40- Well said, Steve because it just irks me, the talk and you know and finally Bumrah has come out and gave reasons why he wasn’t considered as captain and he’s quite happy to not take that responsibility because he likes pre-empting the future."

"I find this talk a little away from reality because you’ve no idea how many overs you’re gonna bowl in the first Test or second Test, so assuming this is the amount of Test cricket, I will be playing, and accordingly, Indian cricket makes plan especially the leadership, I just disagree with this whole approach and thought process as well,” Manjrekar added.

Earlier this week, Bumrah confirmed that he might only play three Tests in England to manage his workload. He told Sky Sports:

"I plan on the go but three Test matches is what I am looking at, what I can manage at this moment.”

“Could be the difference in the series” – England legend puts his weight behind Jasprit Bumrah vs Joe Root battle

Steve Harmison further highlighted that the head-to-head battle between Jasprit Bumrah and Joe Root would define the fate of the five-match Test series. The remarks came as Bumrah has dismissed Root nine times in the longest format.

Harmison said in the same video:

“12:15 – There are clear two differences between these two sides. Now with Rohit and Virat aren’t playing, there’s probably one proven class player on show and that’s Joe Root and there’s one class bowler on show and that’s Jasprit Bumrah. How they go against each other could be the difference in the series.”

Speaking about the tactics, Harmison added that England batters will try to come out on top of Bumrah in the Test series. The 46-year-old concluded:

“14:04 – I don’t think they [England] will have a plan to try and defend him I think they still come at him.”

Jasprit Bumrah has scalped 205 wickets in 45 Tests (86 innings) with the help of 13 fifers. In England, the World No.1 ranked Test pacer has scalped 37 wickets in nine Tests, comprising two five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah vs Root in Tests (via Cricmetric)

Runs: 286 in 559 balls

286 in 559 balls Average : 31.8

: 31.8 Strike Rate: 51.2

51.2 Dismissals: nine

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news