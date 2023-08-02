"I'll probably agree with that to some extent" - Andrew McDonald on 'turning point' of 2023 Ashes

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has shed light on the turning point of the 2023 Ashes series. The former Aussie all-rounder believes that Nathan Lyon's injury in the second Test at Lord's impacted Australia's ability to push for the win.

Lyon, playing his 100th Test at Lord's, sustained a calf injury while fielding on Day 2. Despite the 'significant calf strain', the veteran came out to bat in Australia's second innings and added some crucial runs. He returned home for rehab following that Test.

Speaking on Wednesday, McDonald agreed with the narrative that Lyon's absence impacted Australia, but also heaped praise on Todd Murphy and backed him as the future.

As quoted by Perth Now, he stated:

"Nathan is a key part of our makeup and some suggest that that was a small turning point in the series when we did lose Nathan. I'll probably agree with that to some extent. But Todd, the way he played (at The Oval), it just shows you that he's one for the future. The big question around who's going to replace Nathan Lyon, well I think that one's been answered in all conditions."

Murphy, playing for the first time in England, did a decent job, notably taking four wickets on Day 5 at the Oval. Lyon, meanwhile, played an instrumental role in Australia's win at Edgbaston, picking up 8 scalps.

Andrew McDonald hopes Todd Murphy is nurtured by Victoria Cricket for future challenges

Todd Murphy celebrates as he cleans up Joe Root. (Credits: Getty)

Andrew McDonald expressed confidence in the domestic system, stating that Todd Murphy will grow in stature. The 42-year-old added:

"We've got a really good platform in Shield cricket. He'll go back there, be an integral part of Victoria and wait for his opportunity. And the overseas tours, we're going to take two spinners there. It'll all take care of itself."

The 2-2 drawn series ensured that Australia retained the Ashes urn for the fourth time on the trot.