"I would love to see a change at the top where we go 60 or 70 for no loss" - Abhinav Mukund on the change in approach he expects from India

Abhinav Mukund wants the Indian openers to stitch together a substantial partnership in the fourth T20I against the West Indies.

The penultimate game of the five-match series will be played in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, August 12. Hardik Pandya and Co., who reduced the deficit to 1-2 by winning the third T20I in Guyana on Tuesday, need to register victories in the two matches in the United States to clinch the series.

While previewing the fourth T20I on JioCinema, Mukund was asked about the change in approach he expects from India, to which he responded:

"With the last two games being played in Florida, it's historically been a high-scoring venue and it should also give a lot more confidence to someone like a Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. I think the opening pair has not fired throughout this T20I series. I would love to see a change at the top where we go 60 or 70 for no loss."

The former Indian batter pointed out that while the Men in Blue's middle order has fired, their openers have been found wanting. He elaborated:

"I think that's where I would like to see a change. Attacking middle-order batters have been good in this particular series. Suryakumar Yadav has come onto his own. You have got Tilak Varma in the runs but the start is where India have been lacking and in Florida, with a better wicket, you would expect that these two openers will fire."

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill added five and 16 runs respectively in the first two T20Is. The former was replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third game but the move did not change the results as the Mumbai opener was dismissed with only six runs on the board.

"India should be a bit concerned about Shubman Gill's form" - Abhinav Mukund

Shubman Gill aggregated 16 runs in the first three T20Is.

Abhinav Mukund was also asked whether India should be concerned about Shubman Gill's form, to which he replied:

"India should be a bit concerned about Shubman Gill's form this series but that being said, he is a quality player and I am sure he will figure it out. I feel he is getting into too much of a shell and then playing an attacking shot and getting dismissed."

However, Mukund is confident about the Gujarat Titans opener being back among the runs. He stated:

"Unfortunately for Shubman Gill, he hasn't had a score but there is not too much to worry about it as far as I am concerned because we have seen in the IPL how he is able to progress and score big hundreds and be the anchor that India needs at the top of the order. I am sure Shubman Gill will fire."

RP Singh also feels the Indian team would be already worried about Gill's form. He observed that the stylish batter needs to adjust his game according to the conditions as he won't get Indian-type wickets everywhere.

