“I would have loved to have seen him retire this week”- Former England player on James Anderson

Former England pacer Steve Harmison feels that senior pacer James Anderson missed the perfect opportunity to retire at the end of Ashes 2023 alongside teammate Stuart Broad. The statement came after Anderson decided to continue despite turning 41 on July 30.

The veteran pacer managed just five wickets in four Tests in the Ashes 2023, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Anderson, though, has scalped 690 wickets in 183 Tests so far, only behind the late Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

Harmison, who played 18 Tests with Anderson, told inews.co.uk:

"I’m not sure how long I see Jimmy holding out for. I would have loved to have seen him retire this week. Not because of ability and age, I just think going out at the top against Australia is always the best way to go. I wouldn’t like to see him go out with an injury or with him not being picked."

He continued:

“He’s been unlucky this series as he got an injury just before the first Test and missed a bit of cricket. I thought he didn’t have that zip that’s made him so potent for a number of years. Whether that’s just out of rhythm or the age factor, only Jimmy knows.”

“Will England even take him to India?” – Steve Harmison on James Anderson

Steve Harmison doubted James Anderson’s participation in 11 Tests for England in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle next year. However, the former pacer thinks that Anderson deserves to play as long as he wants. The 44-year-old said:

“He deserves to go out when he wants to. But England have got a decision to make. They’ve got 11 Test matches [in the next year]. How many is he going to play? That shouldn’t come into it but it has to because of budgets and England has to contract the right people and have the foresight to pick the right teams.”

Harmison further questioned whether James Anderson will be included for five Tests in India next year.

“Is Jimmy going to be one of their best three seamers in India over those five Test matches? He might play one or two, but can he get through to next summer? Will England even take him to India?”

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Jimmy Anderson says he was 'shocked' when Stuart Broad told him he was going to retire and talks about his own future pic.twitter.com/SJ5xS6YsxC "We've loved playing together, neither of us could've achieved what we have without the other" 🥺Jimmy Anderson says he was 'shocked' when Stuart Broad told him he was going to retire and talks about his own future

Schedule of India vs England Test series

1st Test: January 25-29 (Hyderabad)

2nd Test: February 2-6 (Vizag)

3rd Test: February 15-19 (Rajkot)

4th Test: February 23-27 (Ranchi)

5th Test: March 7-11 (Dharamsala)

