"I'm disappointed I couldn't get us to tea" - Marnus Labuschagne not satisfied with his ton on Day 4 at Old Trafford

Australia's No.3 Marnus Labuschagne lamented his inability to bat throughout the only session that took place on day 4 of the 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford. However, the 28-year-old felt glad about his technique in this Test after failing in the first three Tests.

Labuschagne backed up his fine performance (41) in the first innings by scoring a defiant ton in the second innings. He shone brightly amid tough overhead conditions and England's four-pronged pace attack.

The right-hander got to his first Test hundred on English soil. However, he edged one off Joe Root to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps to walk off for 111 which ended his 103-run stand with Mitchell Marsh.

Speaking after the day's play, the South African-born player felt the hundred was special, but wanted to steer Australia through to tea. The right-hander revealed that he tweaked the technique to let the bowlers come on to him.

He told the host broadcaster:

"It's hard to judge where I feel with it. Obviously, it's always very special getting a Test hundred. It doesn't happen too often but I'm disappointed I couldn't get us to tea. I feel like my game is in a really good space now. Coming into this game I was confident about my technique and how I was batting. I was able to be confident and go back to my strengths, forcing their hand to bowl a lot of balls at me and take time out of the game."

The former No. 1 ranked Test batter had failed to reach even a half-century until this game. His highest score was 47 made in the first innings at Lord's.

"We were so close to having a tremendous day there" - Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne. (Image Credits: Getty)

Labuschagne outlined that the ball change has produced some swing and expects it to be a challenge should play happen on day 5. He added:

"We were so close to having a tremendous day there. We only needed 60 more to be within England's first innings total. The wicket feels alright, the ball change seems to have more swing and that'll be a challenge in the morning, if we get play tomorrow. For us, this is about saving this Test match and retaining the Ashes."

Australia reached 214-5, cutting the deficit from 162 to 61 by losing only one wicket. With Cameron Green and Marsh in the crease, the tourists will hope to secure a draw.