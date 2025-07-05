"I'm not sure that means anything" - Mark Butcher's brutal dig at umpires after Ben Stokes takes DRS just in time in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England players Michael Atherton and Mark Butcher took a sly dig at the on-field umpires after Ben Stokes decided to take a review with just a second left on the timer on Day 4 of the second Test against India. A similar incident had caused a stir late on Day 3 when Yashasvi Jaiswal was allowed to challenge the umpire's decision despite the timer running out at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Ad

England captain Ben Stokes was left fuming after the umpires did not raise any objections to Jaiswal's request, and instead allowed the decision to be reviewed by the third umpire. Following a confrontation with the on-field umpire, as well as the Indian batting pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, the skipper had no choice but to back down.

During the 23rd over of India's second innings, Brydon Carse and England went up in appeal as Shubman Gill missed a flick on the leg stump line. Ben Stokes was unconvinced as he thought he heard an inside edge, but was persuaded by the bowler and wicket-keeper. The discussion took a while, shaving valuable time off the clock, but Stokes was aware of the fact, and displayed the DRS sign at the last possible second.

Ad

Trending

Michael Atherton remarked on-air that Stokes was able to beat the clock, while Mark Butcher replied that it does not matter, especially after events on Day 3, where Jaiswal took the review after the timer ended.

"Ran down the clock, and he was just okay to call for the review, just in time," Atherton said during commentary.

"I'm not sure that means anything, do you?" Butcher replied.

Ad

"Do you reckon he had another couple of seconds left?" Atherton said with a laugh.

The England skipper proved to be right in the end as ultra-edge showed a slight nick. As a result, the on-field umpire's call of not out stuck, and England lost a review.

Ben Stokes eyeing a miracle as Team India placed comfortably in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England's opening bowling pair of Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse have kick-started Day 4 well in a bid to bring their team back into the contest. The pacers have had the benefit of a mild overcast cover and a slightly misbehaving pitch.

India, however, have the comfort of a mammoth lead and are still in a dominant position despite losing Karun Nair's wicket in the first hour of play. At the time of writing, the visitors are placed at 109-2 after 27 overs, with the lead reading 289 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news