“I never thought I would play for India” - Discarded pacer’s emotional statement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav expressed his ambition to return to the Test side amid recovery from a leg muscle injury. The 37-year-old was surprisingly unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, resulting in his absence from the tournament.

Umesh last played for the national side in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval. After a wicketless first innings, the speedster picked up two in the second innings despite their massive 209-run defeat.

Talking about his potential comeback to the national side, Umesh told Sports Tak:

"Efforts to make a comeback are complete. I cannot select myself. I will have to play some matches, get fit. To come back, I will have to play competitive cricket. My effort is to get fit and come back in the team. When I started playing cricket, I never thought that I will play this, I will play that, I would play for India."

He added:

"I am a natural fast bowler. I have been bowling fast since childhood. I never went to any academy or nets. That is why I never thought that I would play for India. I kept on playing. Someone told me to play this, someone told me to play that. While playing, the son of a coal miner is sitting here playing for India. I think some things that are meant to happen, happen. I always say that fast bowlers are natural; you cannot make them fast bowlers."

Umesh was a vital cog in India's Test dominance since 2015, helping the side to two WTC runners-up finishes in 2021 and 2023.

A look at Umesh Yadav's international numbers

Umesh Yadav had the knack of removing the opposition's best batters in Tests. [Credit: Getty]

Umesh Yadav has vast international experience, having played for the national side since the 2011 season. The 37-year-old has picked up 170 wickets in 57 Tests at an average of 30.95, including three 5-wicket hauls.

He has also played 75 ODIs and nine T20Is, combining for 118 wickets across the two white-ball formats. Umesh was part of India's 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad and excelled in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

The veteran pacer bagged 18 wickets in eight matches at an average of under 18 in the 2015 ODI World Cup as the Men in Blue went unbeaten until their semifinal loss to Australia.

Umesh's impressive Test numbers in England could make him a massive miss for Shubman Gill's men in their upcoming five-Test series in England. He has picked up 11 wickets in three Tests in England at an average of 31.38.

