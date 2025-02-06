"I really hope it's not Kuldeep" - Aakash Chopra on choice of spinners for IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Varun Chakaravarthy's addition to the Men in Blue's squad for the ODI series against England has complicated their choice of spinners in the playing XI. He expressed hope that Kuldeep Yadav is not left out to accommodate Chakaravarthy in the XI.

The first of the three-ODI series between India and England will be played in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Apart from Kuldeep and Chakaravarthy, the hosts have three finger spinners — Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar — in their squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener pointed out that Rohit Sharma and company can field only one finger spinner in the XI if they play both Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep.

"What will happen to Jadeja or Axar Patel because Varun Chakaravarthy has come? If you have selected someone out of the blue, you will play him, there is no doubt about that. So if you play him, whom will you make sit out?" he said (7:25).

"I really hope it's not Kuldeep. If both Kuldeep and Varun are playing, who will go out? Somebody will have to sit out, so who is that? Your batting will end at No. 7. Your No. 8 to No. 11 will be four bowlers. So at No. 7, only one finger-spinner all-rounder can play now," Chopra added.

Varun Chakaravarthy, who impressed in the T20I series against England, has yet to make his ODI debut. Kuldeep Yadav, having picked up 172 wickets at an average of 26.00 in 103 ODI innings, is returning after an injury layoff.

"When you see the opposing team, you don't see left-handers" - Aakash Chopra on choosing one among Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar is the only off-spinner in India's squad. [P/C: Getty]

On choosing one among Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, Aakash Chopra noted that England don't have too many left-handers in their batting lineup.

"It will be either Jaddu, Axar or Washi. When you see the opposing team, you don't see left-handers. You see Ben Duckett at the top and Jacob Bethell later, all the rest are right-handers. (Joe) Root has also come back now. Phil Salt scored runs in the last match and (Jos) Buttler scored runs earlier. Liam Livingstone will perhaps play slightly better," he said (8:00) in the same video.

While virtually ruling out Sundar's chances of playing, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Axar might be picked ahead of Jadeja.

"It's a day game (if England bat first), so Harry Brook might see the ball better. He might be able to play Varun Chakaravarthy. I feel a left-arm spinner will play. Washi is not playing. So who between Axar and Jadeja? It's a very important decision as it will tell you who is ahead for the Champions Trophy. I think it will be Axar and Jaddu won't be there," Chopra observed.

Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 220 wickets at an average of 36.07 in 189 ODI innings. Axar Patel has accounted for 64 wickets at a slightly better average of 32.56 in 55 ODI innings.

