"I am seeing David Warner as slightly 50-50" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's probable XI for WTC final

Aakash Chopra sees David Warner as a slightly weak link in Australia's likely batting lineup for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Pat Cummins and Co. will face India in the title decider at The Oval in London from Wednesday, June 7. Warner, who will likely open the batting for Australia alongside Usman Khawaja, has averaged 26.04 in the 13 Tests he has played in England.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Warner is the only uncertainty in Australia's top five:

"What will the opposition team be like? I am seeing David Warner as slightly 50-50 there. His numbers in England are also very bad. Usman Khawaja and then you are looking at Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith and Travis Head."

The former Indian opener pointed out that Australia have excellent depth in their batting along with a formidable seam attack:

"After that, Alex Carey and then Cameron Green, or the other way around. So you will see a lot of depth in batting. Then you will see Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc - again they bat well in these conditions, and Scott Boland is in decent form."

With Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the game, Scott Boland will partner Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in Australia's seam attack. Nathan Lyon is likely to be the only specialist spinner in their playing XI.

"Batting first is always a great thing" - Aakash Chopra

The Oval pitch had quite a bit of green grass a day ahead of the WTC final.

Aakash Chopra wants the team winning the toss to opt to bat first:

"What should you do after winning the toss? Batting first is always a great thing. But if the conditions are overcast and you see moisture and green blades of grass below, you want to bowl but I think batting."

Chopra feels Australia have a slight edge over India heading into the WTC final:

"If you play well in the first session, then 370-375, and you can always have a commanding position in the match. Both teams are good. But I am one percent favoring Australia. I feel they have a slight advantage."

Most cricket experts believe that Australia are the slight favorites, reasoning that the conditions will be more to their liking. However, Sunil Gavaskar has given India a slight edge because all their players head into the game with plenty of cricket behind them.

