"I am shocked" – Aakash Chopra on the exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal from India's T20 World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra expressed his shock at Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's 2021 T20 World Cup squad. The former India opener called the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler the second-best T20 leg-spinner in the world after Rashid Khan and also criticized the selection of five spin bowlers in the squad.

The Indian selectors announced the squad for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Among the surprises were the axing of Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepak Chahar. The selectors also included Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad. The veteran off-spinner hasn't played a T20I in four years.

In a discussion on ESPNCricinfo, Aakash Chopra said:

"I am actually shocked. I took it for granted that Yuzvendra Chahal would be there as he's your No.1 T20 spinner. He's probably the second-best T20 leg-spinner in the world after Rashid Khan. You picked five spinners and there's no Yuzvendra Chahal. That's not surprising. It's shocking. Five spinners in a squad is a luxury and you don't need that many spin bowlers in a tournament."

Despite Aakash Chopra's claims, numbers don't favor Yuzvendra Chahal. After making a fine start to his career, he hasn't been at his best since 2019 and his poor form has coincided with the rise of Rahul Chahar. The former has averaged over 40 and gone almost nine an over in international cricket since 2019.

Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar has helped the Mumbai Indians (MI) win two IPL trophies and done well in limited opportunities in international cricket. A comparison can be found here.

The Squad is Out! 🙌



What do you make of #TeamIndia for ICC Men's T20 World Cup❓ pic.twitter.com/1ySvJsvbLw — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Deepak Chahar's exclusion is surprising too: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also expressed his surprise over the exclusion of Deepak Chahar, who holds the world record for the best bowling figures (3.2-0-7-6) in T20Is. The Rajasthan pacer has been phenomenal in international cricket and also for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to Aakash Chopra, he would have preferred the inclusion of Deepak Chahar ahead of Mohammed Shami, who doesn't have impressive numbers in the sport's shortest format. He said:

"We don't know Hardik Pandya's bowling prowess and will have to see it during the IPL. They have no backup for Hardik and there are only three specialist pacers in the squad. There are two major exclusions. Yuzvendra Chahal missing out is shocking and Deepak Chahar's exclusion is surprising too, as he also gives you wickets with the new ball."

Chopra added:

"Mohammed Shami, as a good a bowler he is, doesn't have impressive numbers in T20s. Between the two, I would have gone for Deepak Chahar."

Also Read

The selectors have named Deepak Chahar as a travelling reserve. A good IPL campaign might see him forcing his way back to the squad. India, the winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the 2021 edition at Dubai on October 24.

Get the latest IPL 2021 News, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and IPL Points Table for 2021 season

Edited by Ritwik Kumar