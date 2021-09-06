Is Yuzvendra Chahal losing the race against Rahul Chahar for a spot in the Indian T20 World Cup squad?

During the Sri Lanka tour in July 2021, Yuzvendra Chahal was honest in his admission when he opined that as a spinner, he knows there are at least two players capable of grabbing his place as India's premier leg-spinner.

It’s a happy situation for the team management. But it also means a lot of contemplation for national selectors, especially if there’s one spot in the squad for grabs.

As the national selectors sit together to pick the Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup, there could be a dilemma if they decide to pick one leg-spinner. Should they go for Yuzvendra Chahal’s experience or Rahul Chahar’s form?

Yuzvendra Chahal would have been an automatic choice had he sustained the form he displayed at the start of his career. Debuting in the 2016 Zimbabwe tour, the leg-spinner rapidly established himself as a match-winner, claiming 44 wickets in his first 27 T20Is at 18.75. He went at 7.81 per over and struck every 14.3 balls.

Despite statemate Amit Sharma’s consistent shows, Yuzvendra Chahal soon overshadowed him and sealed India’s premier leg-spinner spot. His rise, combined with Kuldeep Yadav’s, even sidelined Ravichandran Ashwin.

Since 2019, the bowler has been far from his best in the format. He has taken a wicket every 40 runs and has gone almost nine an over in T20Is. It’s not just international matches where he has struggled. His potency in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) hasn’t been the same. Even his ODI career has seen a decline during this period.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s off-form coincided with the phenomenal rise of Rahul Chahar. His prowess with the white ball was first widely noticed during the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over format). He topped the wicket-taking charts for Rajasthan with 20 wickets at 17.55 and an economy rate of 4.28. He was decent in the SMAT that season and later played a crucial role in Mumbai Indian’s (MI) triumph in the IPL 2019.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs Rahul Chahar in T20 cricket since 2019

Rahul Chahar has clearly been the better bowler in recent times.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs Rahul Chahar – Overall T20 careers

There's not much to choose between the two careers.

Both leg-spinners have good overall numbers. Yuzvendra Chahal’s dip in form since 2019 is reflected in his overall numbers. If the selectors go by form, it’s clear that Rahul Chahar will seal the spot. The first stage of the IPL is another clear indicator of why Chahar holds the edge. The Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner has 11 wickets from seven matches at an average of 18.36 and an economy rate of 7.41 per over. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has four wickets from as many games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at an average of 47.5, going at 8.26.

Keen and a quick learner, Rahul Chahar has exhibited sound skills and the ability to think in his short career. The IPL is a big stage and the youngster has shown a big-match temperament. Unlike Yuzvendra Chahal, Chahar may not run through line-ups consistently, but his strengths lie in being adaptive, attacking and containing as per the situation.

Though a slightly better batter, if he can take a leaf out of his elder cousin Deepak Chahar's book, he can go on to be an asset.

The Yuzvendra Chahal edge

While Rahul Chahar has continuously climbed the ladder and staked a claim to a spot in the national side, Yuzvendra Chahal, at his peak, is among the best white-ball spinners worldwide. He carries a lot of his chess mastery to bowling and, therefore, adapts to conditions. Coming in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja, he turned the first T20I in Australia last year in India's favor with clever alterations to his lengths.

What works in the latter’s favor is his success in the UAE, where India will play their 2021 World Cup matches. The entire IPL 2020 was played in the UAE. Yuzvendra Chahal impressed with 21 wickets from 15 matches at 19.28, going just over seven an over. In contrast, Rahul Chahar picked up 15 wickets from as many matches at an average of almost 29 and went over eight an over.

Both bowlers were part of the Indian contingent against Sri Lanka. Yuzvendra Chahal found his wicket-taking avatar in the ODIs and then bowled exceptionally in the first T20I, helping India to a win. He was unlucky after testing positive for COVID-19 and missed the remainder of the series. That’s where Rahul Chahar seized the opportunity with a very good showing in the final game.

Picking Rahul Chahar ahead might be a far-sighted move, considering he has done better in first-class cricket as well. Providing him with more international exposure might be a stepping stone in India’s quest in filling the leg-spinner void in Tests. Washington Sundar certainly benefited from the approach.

Undoubtedly, Rahul Chahar has presented his case as best he can. However, known to be more conservative, Indian selectors could still go with experience over form. Considering the slow spin-friendly tracks, India may even opt for both or one being in the travel reserves.

Though the team will be announced soon, the remainder of the IPL 2021 will be a fair indicator of who seals the premier leggie's role in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

