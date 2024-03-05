"I won't be surprised if Rajat Patidar plays" - Aakash Chopra on whether Devdutt Padikkal should be given a chance in the 5th IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has said that he won't be surprised irrespective of whether India stick with Rajat Patidar or drop him for the fifth Test against England.

The final game of the five-match series will be played in Dharamsala from Thursday, March 7. Patidar has aggregated 63 runs at a dismal average of 10.50 in six innings in the series thus far and will likely compete with Devdutt Padikkal for a middle-order position.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Padikkal should be given a chance instead of Patidar in the Dharamsala Test. He responded (11:00):

"Reports suggest Rajat Patidar will play and I can probably understand. The team is saying that they have played him three matches, so he can play one more and that this could be his final opportunity."

"If they don't play him and play Devdutt, and if he has a bad match, they won't be able to judge him as well, and might also feel they didn't give full chances to Rajat. I won't be surprised if Rajat Patidar plays. However, if he is dropped, still I won't be surprised," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that it's a judgment call for the team management. He added that they can't be criticized whichever way they go.

"There are no dead rubbers now" - Aakash Chopra on the importance of the 5th IND vs ENG Test

India have an unassailable 3-1 lead heading into the Dharamsala Test.

Aakash Chopra was also asked about the importance of the fifth Test. He replied (10:15):

"There are no dead rubbers now because the percentage points matter. Every match is 20% points in a five-match series. If you win four matches, it's 80% points, and if you win three matches, it's 60% points. A series win doesn't guarantee you anything."

The renowned commentator urged Rohit Sharma and company to win the final Test and garner 80% points from the series.

You cannot get 100% points now. So from that standpoint, 80% points is the second-best option available. So please play and get it. It's very important, although there are huge chances of rain in Dharamsala and they are saying that the temperature will be one degree Celsius," Chopra stated.

India, with 64.58% points, are currently perched atop the World Test Championship points table. A win in Dharamsala will further consolidate their position and enhance their chances of qualifying for a third consecutive WTC final.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should India retain Rajat Patidar for the 5th Test against England? Yes No 0 votes