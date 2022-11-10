Former South African legend AB de Villiers believes England's bowling has not been as threatening as that of some of the other sides at the T20 World Cup. He acknowledged, however, that their batting line-up is filled with superb players.

De Villers' comments came ahead of the semi-final clash between England and India on Thursday (November 10). Jos Buttler and his men might be without the services of Mark Wood, who has been superb so far in the tournament. This could make their bowling line-up even lighter.

AB De Villiers believes the English batters are capable of taking down the opposition's bowling. However, he feels their bowling attack could be exposed by the quality India have in their batting department.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the much-awaited semifinal, here's what De Villiers had to say:

"The England team is a bit like New Zealand, but just better. They are all stars and they know how to play as a team. I can think of their entire batting line-up as full of match-winners.

The South African legend added:

"Their bowling attack is something that India can get on top of. I don't think they have the best bowling attack in the tournament, but definitely a very capable one. There's nothing incredibly special there, but they're street-smart and they know what they're doing."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ab De Villiers wished Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and team India and he is backing India to win semifinal against England. Ab De Villiers wished Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and team India and he is backing India to win semifinal against England. https://t.co/84LlNaRaYq

India vs England will be like the final: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers believes the semifinal between India and England will be decided by which batting line-up handles pressure better as it has the aura of a final. De Villiers feels Rohit Sharma and Co. will have a marginal edge as the match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, an arena where Virat Kohli has thrived.

On this, AB de Villiers stated:

"It is probably going to be a clash of the batting units. They are playing at Adelaide which will help India. It is a slowish deck and India has played well there before.

"Virat has scored a lot of runs in the past. So advantage India in my opinion, but it is going to be a tough game. It is the final, in my opinion."

BCCI @BCCI



Drop a message and wish



#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG All SetDrop a message and wish #TeamIndia for the semi-final against England All Set 💪Drop a message and wish #TeamIndia for the semi-final against England 📝#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG https://t.co/bgQlSyGMGY

The winner of the clash will take on Pakistan, who beat New Zealand on Wednesday (November 9), in the T20 World Cup final.

Will India beat England and make it to the final against Pakistan at the MCG? Let us know in the comments.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : 0 votes